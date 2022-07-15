Report: ESPN+, UFC Broadcast Partner, To Get 43% Price Hike

ESPN+ streaming service, which is utilized by UFC fans to purchase pay-per-views, is about to get a substantial price tag jump.

Bloomberg reports that the monthly price for the streaming service will increase from $6.99 to $9.99, totaling out to an annual subscription amount of $99.99. Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company increased the price of PPVs to $74.99, to the dismay of fans and even UFC President Dana White.

Disney is an 80% stakeholder of ESPN and is largely responsible for fiscal changes in its product. The UFC doesn’t have a say in price changes, as White iterated earlier this year.

The price change is expected to go into effect beginning on Aug. 23, just three days after UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, UT.

The Price Of Viewing UFC Pay-Per-Views Just Got More Steep

ESPN and the UFC came to a broadcasting rights deal back in 2018 and are in the fourth year of a five-year deal. The promotion will likely remain with the network past 2023.

ESPN+ not only broadcasts PPVs, but the service also streams UFC Fight Night events and helped showcase the promotion during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can also watch pre and post-fight shows, along with programming such as DC&RC, on the platform.

ESPN and the UFC have yet to formally confirm or deny the reported jump in price. The next UFC PPV is scheduled for UFC 277 on July 30th, just before the change in cost will reportedly be activated.