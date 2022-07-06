Felice Herrig Signs With Bare Knuckle FC Following MMA Retirement

Former UFC strawweight Felice Herrig isn’t calling it quits on her professional fighting career after all, as she’s signed with Bare Knuckle FC.

Herrig recently announced her retirement from MMA following a loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz at a June 4th UFC Fight Night. She had lost four in a row before calling it quits following a long tenure competing in the Octagon.

Herrig, who has also competed in other promotions such as Bellator and XFC, isn’t done with fighting just yet. The 37-year-old signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC on Tuesday.

While Herrig is excited about this new challenge in bare-knuckle boxing, she continues to feel at peace with her decision to hang up her MMA gloves.

Felice Herrig Transitions To Bare Knuckle Boxing

Credit: Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Herrig clarified that she’s done with MMA as she moves forward into this next combat sports chapter.

“MMA is definitely done,” Herrig said. “Here’s the thing, too, I want to make it very clear, because I feel like people look if you’re done with MMA, you’re a has-been. If you go to bare-knuckle [fighting], you’re a has-been. I don’t believe that. Because there’s the thing, now the opportunities go beyond the UFC.

“UFC used to be the top of the top, the cream of the crop, and by no means am I talking s*** about the UFC. Because I love the UFC and I love being a part of the UFC, and I love that journey of my life, but before, the UFC was the end all, be all. If you left the UFC, it was only downhill from there. I don’t believe that anymore.”

Herrig will join the ranks of former UFC fighters such as Chad Mendes, Paige VanZant, and Mike Perry who have made the move to bare-knuckle boxing. An exact date and opponent for her BKFC debut are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

How do you think Felice Herrig will fair in Bare Knuckle FC?