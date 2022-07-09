Fiziev Suspects McGregor Tweets While On Cocaine & Proper Twelve

UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev was the latest to catch the attention of Conor McGregor on Twitter, and he thinks it was down to what the Irishman may have consumed beforehand.

After a blockbuster International Fight Week and UFC 276 pay-per-view, attention in the MMA leader has turned back to its Fight Night offerings, which will see rising 155lber Fiziev throw down with former champion Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 58 this Saturday.

Ahead of the intriguing contest, some videos circulated from Fiziev’s past fights and Muay Thai career. Responding to one that compiled clips of the Kazakhstan-born Azerbaijani leaning back to avoid roundhouse kicks, McGregor suggested that Fiziev’s form of defense would become redundant if his opponents threw axe kicks.

Fiziev emphatically dismissed McGregor’s suggestion, even inviting the Irishman to travel to Phuket’s Tiger Muay Thai facility to learn “how to kick and defend the kicks properly.”

Conor, I invite you to @tigermuaythai where we can show you how to kick and defend the kicks properly so you can stop living in fantasy world where you think it’s possible to land an axe kick in this situation https://t.co/N6BQ89Ssyx — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) July 6, 2022

Not one to back down when challenged and disagreed with, McGregor returned with multiple tweets defending his technical advice, and insisting that he wasn’t attempting to ‘disrespect’ Fiziev.

He also attached a clip of one fighter knocking their opponent out in a similar fashion to what he’d initially described to begin the social media exchange.

“Fantasy world” is thinking that this major defensive habit you have developed is impenetrable. It is, very much so penetrable. Habits are opportunities to set traps. Good luck. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 6, 2022

Sir, all due respect. I didn’t do all I have done in this business by living in “fantasy world”. I done it through in depth personal study. Dissecting movement patterns and habits and capitalizing off of them with devastating results. Have respect, I have not disrespected you. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 6, 2022

The former champ-champ also accepted Fiziev’s training offer, which “Ataman” suggested would be beneficial to them both. While things appeared cordial, McGregor dipped to his usual bizarre online self by branding Fiziev a “bend back nobody b*tch.”

No bother pal, sound. Think of me as tiger woods with a 12 iron and your nose as the golf ball. And think of me sprinting for it with a running switch kick and fuck your little bend back. You little bend back nobody bitch. Oh you bend over, wow, that’s awesome. Congrats pal haha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 6, 2022

Perhaps that closing tweet was what led Fiziev to conclude that McGregor wasn’t entirely clear-headed at the time…

Fiziev Suspects He Wasn’t Interacting With A Sober McGregor

During UFC Vegas 58 media day on Thursday, Fiziev discussed his online interaction with McGregor.

After reiterating his respect for the Irishman and what he’s accomplished in the sport, “Ataman” suggested that drug usage and alcohol consumption likely play a heavy part in McGregor’s social media activity.

“Yeah, I saw it. He start like, he start with ‘respect’. He say ‘respect’, but, you know — I’m sure I have respect with everybody, and also, I respect Conor. He made a big work for this business. Nobody make this like he do,” Fiziev said. “But before sleep, I think like, at night, he drinks first, and after maybe he smoke, and after he maybe [snorting action], and after maybe he have one last little bit of Proper Twelve, little bit again, and he takes his phone and starts talking sh*t.”

While McGregor’s alcoholic beverage brand, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, has brought him endless financial success, it’s also given him an excuse in the eyes of his rivals, with many who bear the brunt of the “Notorious” star’s tweets putting his antics down to whiskey consumption.

Having been the latest to do so, Fiziev will look to maintain his focus on his seventh UFC fight, which will give him the opportunity to extend the gap between himself and the #12-ranked McGregor on the lightweight ladder.

What did you make of Conor McGregor’s tweets to Rafael Fiziev?