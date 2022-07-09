Fiziev Suspects McGregor Tweets While On Cocaine & Proper Twelve

UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev was the latest to catch the attention of Conor McGregor on Twitter, and he thinks it was down to what the Irishman may have consumed beforehand.
After a blockbuster International Fight Week and UFC 276 pay-per-view, attention in the MMA leader has turned back to its Fight Night offerings, which will see rising 155lber Fiziev throw down with former champion Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 58 this Saturday.
Ahead of the intriguing contest, some videos circulated from Fiziev’s past fights and Muay Thai career. Responding to one that compiled clips of the Kazakhstan-born Azerbaijani leaning back to avoid roundhouse kicks, McGregor suggested that Fiziev’s form of defense would become redundant if his opponents threw axe kicks.
Fiziev emphatically dismissed McGregor’s suggestion, even inviting the Irishman to travel to Phuket’s Tiger Muay Thai facility to learn “how to kick and defend the kicks properly.”
Not one to back down when challenged and disagreed with, McGregor returned with multiple tweets defending his technical advice, and insisting that he wasn’t attempting to ‘disrespect’ Fiziev.
He also attached a clip of one fighter knocking their opponent out in a similar fashion to what he’d initially described to begin the social media exchange.
The former champ-champ also accepted Fiziev’s training offer, which “Ataman” suggested would be beneficial to them both. While things appeared cordial, McGregor dipped to his usual bizarre online self by branding Fiziev a “bend back nobody b*tch.”
Perhaps that closing tweet was what led Fiziev to conclude that McGregor wasn’t entirely clear-headed at the time…
Fiziev Suspects He Wasn’t Interacting With A Sober McGregor
During UFC Vegas 58 media day on Thursday, Fiziev discussed his online interaction with McGregor.
After reiterating his respect for the Irishman and what he’s accomplished in the sport, “Ataman” suggested that drug usage and alcohol consumption likely play a heavy part in McGregor’s social media activity.
“Yeah, I saw it. He start like, he start with ‘respect’. He say ‘respect’, but, you know — I’m sure I have respect with everybody, and also, I respect Conor. He made a big work for this business. Nobody make this like he do,” Fiziev said. “But before sleep, I think like, at night, he drinks first, and after maybe he smoke, and after he maybe [snorting action], and after maybe he have one last little bit of Proper Twelve, little bit again, and he takes his phone and starts talking sh*t.”
While McGregor’s alcoholic beverage brand, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, has brought him endless financial success, it’s also given him an excuse in the eyes of his rivals, with many who bear the brunt of the “Notorious” star’s tweets putting his antics down to whiskey consumption.
Having been the latest to do so, Fiziev will look to maintain his focus on his seventh UFC fight, which will give him the opportunity to extend the gap between himself and the #12-ranked McGregor on the lightweight ladder.
