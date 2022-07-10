Rafael Fiziev: Money And Glory Deserves More Focus Than Titles

Rafael Fiviev is working for two things in his UFC career and neither of them is winning titles.

Rafael Fiziev has a big fight coming up this weekend. He will be taking on Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 58 on July 9. With a win, he could be inching even closer to a lightweight title shot.

Defeating a former title holder in dos Anjos would give Fiziev the clout that he may need to get matched up with a top-five opponent his next time out. However, his proximity to the title fight is not high on his list of MMA focuses.

Fiziev spoke recently to Sportskeeda about his upcoming fight and a range of other topics, among them the potential opportunity to fight for the title or get a big money fight. To this end, Fiziev laid out his intentions for his UFC career.

“For me. What is it this title? My focus is, I always say my focus is bonuses in UFC, but what bonuses give me?” Fiziev said. “Bonuses give me the money. But my real focus in mixed martial arts is money and glory together not only money because like we know many people who have money but no have glory and these guys want the glory. We know many people who have glory but no money there are guy’s like homeless or like no food no anything. That’s why my focus in mixed martial arts is bonus and glory together.”

Where Would UFC Vegas 58 Win Put Fiziev In LW Picture?

Fiziev is currently sitting in the number ten spot on the UFC lightweight rankings. He could see himself closer to the top five with a win tonight over dos Anjos. However, in the division, there are the top five fighters, and they all seem to be hovering right where they are.

Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier all have fought for a title recently. They are all big-name fights that could draw Fiviev the glory and money he desires, but he feels those men would not be willing to face him.

Another option would be the biggest money fight of all, Conor McGregor. For the first time since his time in the UFC, Fiziev is ranked higher than McGregor. The fact of the matter is that there may only be one way to get a fight with McGregor and that is if he chooses you. Perhaps with a win on Saturday, Fiziev could get himself on the radar of “The Notorious” one.

