Floyd Mayweather Reveals Desired Price Tag For Boxing Return

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather may not be 100% done with professional boxing after his recent comments.

Mayweather has turned his full attention to his other business ventures outside of boxing. He’s also hinted at potentially owning an NBA basketball team shortly and bringing a team to Las Vegas.

But Mayweather still competes in the ring in exhibitions, most recently facing YouTube star Logan Paul and former sparring partner Don Moore. He’s seemed content in retirement since his last professional fight against Conor McGregor in 2017.

After hinting at remaining retired, Mayweather isn’t completely closing the door on a return to professional boxing happening at some point, for the right price.

Floyd Mayweather Names Price For Potential Pro Boxing Return

Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent interview with FightHype, Mayweather was asked what it would take for him to get back into the professional aspect of boxing.

“I’m still the most talked about motherf***er in boxing and I don’t even fight any more,” Mayweather said. “All I do is rob the bank and they’re going to continue to pay me. I got three more exhibitions this year, could be one fight and fighting in two exhibitions. But guess what, you better know it’s at least and this is the lowest I’m talking about $200 million.” (h/t Mirror)

Money hasn’t been an issue for Mayweather during his professional boxing retirement. He’s claimed to have made up to $100 million for his recent exhibitions against Paul and Moore.

Mayweather has flip-flopped on retirement on numerous occasions during his career, including leading up to the McGregor fight and following a win over former WBA interim champion Andre Berto. After retiring three times from professional boxing, another unretirement may not be completely out of the realm of possibility.

Do you think Floyd Mayweather will eventually return to professional boxing?