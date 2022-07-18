Frankie Edgar Reveals Desired Opponent For Retirement Fight

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar is hoping to close out his career with one final fight, and he has an opponent in mind for his farewell.

After 35 professional fights, one championship run, title challenges in two separate divisions, and victories over the likes of Yair Rodriguez, Chad Mendes, Urijah Faber, BJ Penn, and Charles Oliveira, Edgar has decided to hang up his gloves following one more outing.

Given the two devastating knockout losses he suffered at the hands of Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera in 2021, it was perhaps expected that this announcement would come soon enough.

And after his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, previously suggested that he should make his last appearance later this year at Madison Square Garden, “The Answer” has confirmed that plan himself.

Just spoke with @AliAbdelaziz00, who says that Frankie Edgar has requested to fight for a final time at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden and will face whoever the promotion puts in front of him. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 17, 2022

With the promotion reportedly targeting its return to the New York-based arena for UFC 281 in November, Edgar is hoping to bid farewell to MMA inside the prestigious surroundings of MSG.

While it appears that he won’t be picky about his final foe, as has always been the case throughout his illustrious career, Edgar does have a name in mind this time.

Edgar Sets Sights On A Fellow Legend & Former Champion

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Edgar confirmed his retirement plans and admitted that he’s doing it for his family and those around him, rather than for himself.

Believing that he’s still capable of competing with the best in the bantamweight division, Edgar is shooting high for his last opponent. While acknowledging that it may depend on the result of next month’s UFC San Diego headliner, the 40-year-old admitted that he’d like to throw down with #8-ranked contender Dominick Cruz.

“Honestly, I’m never one to call anybody out or pick anybody. I usually let the UFC and Ali [Abdelaziz] figure that out. But I’ll say a name, just ’cause it’s more of a legacy fight,” Edgar said. “And I know he’s got a fight coming up and everything, and who knows how it could happen and go down, but I think Dominick Cruz. He was a champion at 135 when I was a champion at 155. Still both pretty much top of the division. I think that could be an interesting fight.”

Having returned to the win column in 2021 for the first time since 2016 with back-to-back victories over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz, former two-time titleholder Cruz is looking to mount another run at the gold.

He’ll have the chance to move closer to the belt when he shares the Octagon with #5-ranked bantamweight Vera on August 13. While a win would perhaps put him out of Edgar’s reach, a victory for “Chito” could perhaps lead to “The Dominator” being willing to fight down the rankings against fellow legend Edgar.

