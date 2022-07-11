Fury Addresses Rumors & Accusations About Paul-Fight Cancellation

Tommy Fury has broken his silence on his fight with Jake Paul getting cancelled yet again.

Fury and Paul were scheduled to settle their differences at the upcoming August 6 pay-per-view (PPV) event from Madison Square Garden. It was the second time that the fight was scheduled after the first pairing fell through due to a Fury injury.

Unfortunately, this fight was also cancelled, forcing Paul to reschedule against late-notice opponent Hasim Raham.

Tommy Fury Explains Why He’s Not Fighting Jake Paul

Fury himself has come out and admitted that the fight fell apart due to him not being allowed into the United States.

This is an issue that his brother, Tyson Fury, has also been dealing with as of late, due to his ties with cartel leader Daniel Kinahan.

Nevertheless, Paul and others have accused Fury of making a false excuse to get out of the fight and that, in reality, Fury simply wasn’t prepared to fight in August.

Over the weekend, Paul even threatened to sue Fury after sharing comments allegedly made by Tommy’s father John Fury about Fury being out of shape.

I should sue this fool. Own dad exposes why he pulled out a second time. pic.twitter.com/EdTE8PZXh1 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 9, 2022

Monday, Fury shared a post on his Twitter page in an attempt to set the record straight on the fight cancellation.

“Recently on social media I’ve seen more sh*t on me than ever,” Fury said. “I just want to get one thing straight. That the reason this fight didn’t take place is that I couldn’t get into the country. Not because I wasn’t training or I wasn’t fit.

“I was ready and raring to go. I was at the airport Monday morning with my whole team, ready to fly out and ready to get the show on the road. I could not get into the country and that’s why this fight didn’t happen. All this bullsh*t about me not being ready, not training — forget about — if it’s not coming from me, don’t believe it because it’s not the truth.”

The reason I am not fighting Jake Paul on August 6th in America is because I WAS NOT ALLOWED IN THE COUNTRY.



Anything else said on social media is FALSE. pic.twitter.com/ceBEpXHivf — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) July 10, 2022

It remains to be seen if the fight between Paul and Fury will be rescheduled for a third time. However, Paul will first need to worry about Raham on August 6.

