George Foreman Accused By Two Women Of Sexual Assault

Boxing heavyweight legend George Foreman is being accused of sexual assault by two women.

Foreman himself came out with a statement to announce the news, suggesting that the two women have been attempting to “extort” millions of dollars from him. The allegations suggest Foreman assaulted them back in the 1970s.

George Foreman

The former Olympic Gold Medalist denied all the allegations, suggesting he refuses to be intimidated by the “threats and lies.”

“Over the past six month, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” Foreman said in a statement. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s.

“I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.”

TMZ is reporting that the victims are asking for $12.5 million, and a lawsuit is expected to be filed in Los Angeles soon.

“I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God,” Foreman said. “I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

Foreman is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. He began his professional career back in 1969. With over 80 professional fights under his belt, only five men can claim to have defeated him inside the squared circle.

68 of those wins came via knockout. Foreman retired back in 1997 but remains a prominent voice in the boxing community to this day, over 20 years later.