Report: Jake Paul Set To Face Hasim Rahman Jr. For Aug. 6 Boxing Return

Jake Paul is set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. and not heated rival Tommy Fury for his boxing return in August.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated, Paul is in negotiations to face Rahman on August 6th. This comes after Fury was denied entry into the United States last week ahead of a previously planned pre-fight press conference in New York.

The 31-year-old Rahman is the son of Hasim Rahman Sr., a former heavyweight boxing world champion. He has accumulated a 12-1 professional boxing record but is coming off a knockout loss to Kenzie Morrison in April.

Paul had initially teased a Wednesday morning deadline for Fury to get his travel issues figured out in time for the fight. It now appears that Fury will not meet the deadline and Paul is moving on from the matchup.

Jake Paul Is Reportedly Moving On From Tommy Fury Fight

FanSided and ESPN

Paul and Fury were originally scheduled to face off back in December before Fury pulled out with an injury just weeks before the fight. Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley would fill in and Paul knocked him out in their rematch.

Paul is undefeated in his young boxing career with wins over Woodley, former NBA star Nate Robinson, former Bellator champion Ben Askren, and fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib.

If finalized, the Paul vs. Rahman fight will take place at Madison Square Garden and be co-headlined by a matchup between Amanda Serrano and Brenda Carabajal.

What is your reaction to Jake Paul’s reported new opponent?