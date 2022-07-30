Henry Cejudo Warns Not To Count Out Nate Diaz Against Chimaev

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo warns the mixed martial arts (MMA) community not to count Nate Diaz out against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

It was recently announced that Nate Diaz will face off against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) on September 10 in Las Vegas. It will be the final fight on Diaz’s current deal with the UFC.

The undefeated Chimaev is a massive favorite heading into the fight, however, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo warns not to underestimate Diaz come fight night.

Henry Cejudo Not Counting Out Nate Diaz

Taking to his Twitter account, Cejudo explained why he’s not counting out the longtime UFC veteran against Chimaev at UFC 279.

“Even though Nate Diaz may be the underdog in this fight, don’t count that dog out,” Cejudo said. “Because, experience is a big factor in this game. And in a five-round fight, if he’s able to scramble, if he’s able to make Chimaev work in the fourth, fifth round, we’ve never seen Chimaev in the championship rounds. I think that could pay dividends.”

Even though Nate Diaz may be the underdog against Khamzat Chimaev, do NOT count that dog out.



Khamzat doesn't have the experience Nate has. The later Diaz can push the fight, the more that experience will show🐺



Chimaev brings an undefeated record of 11-0 to the table. His last outing was the biggest victory of his career, scoring a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns to earn him the No. 3-ranked position in the UFC welterweight rankings.

As for Diaz, he hasn’t picked up a victory inside the Octagon since 2019 when he defeated Anthony Pettis. Since, he’s been on a two-fight losing skid after defeats to Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

After contract disputes with the UFC over the past several months, wanting to be booked immediately or released from his UFC deal, which only has one fight left as of this writing. Diaz finally gets his wish with a booking against Chimaev.

It will be quite the exit interview, however, as Cejudo mentioned, and as Diaz proved towards the end of his last bout with Edwards, the Stockton native can never be counted out.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo and his warning not to count out Nate Diaz? Sound off in the comments!