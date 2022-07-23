Holland Gives His Peers A Solution To Bad Judges’ Decisions

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland is a firm believer in never leaving it in the hands of the judges.

The 29-year-old is the latest in a long line of fighters to weigh in on the ongoing debate concerning suspect judging in the UFC. The issue reared its head once again at UFC Vegas 55 earlier this year after Ketlen Vieira was awarded a controversial split decision victory over Holly Holm. “The Preacher’s Daughter,” along with many fans, thought she did enough to get her hand raised instead.

To fix what many perceive as the UFC’s flawed judging, some have suggested that the promotion should only hire judges with deep experience in mixed martial arts. Others, that the UFC adopt an open scoring system that would help keep judges accountable.

Kevin Holland Proposes Simple Fix To Bad Judging

Most proposed solutions to the UFC’s apparent judging problem are typically nuanced and well thought through. Kevin Holland, on the other hand, has proposed a very straight forward and perhaps oversimplified solution.

Speaking to MMA Unfiltered, the 29-year-old explained that if fighters simply get the finish each time they fight, there wouldn’t be a judging problem to talk about.

“I really personally don’t like decision wins,” said Holland. “You know, they always say don’t leave it in the hands of the judges; I like that idea a lot. I mean, you want to win a fight, you got to be completely one-sided, you got to completely show that you won the fight. Unless you finished that person did you truly really win the fight?”

Kevin Holland

Plaguing UFC fighters, says Holland, is that same problem that causes so many street fighters to have their well earned victories invalidated.

“You shouldn’t do it, but if you’re fighting in the streets or something, it’s gonna be ‘he said, she said,'” Holland continued. “So it’s the same thing with the judges, the only difference is that you have a record to keep up with the ‘he said, she said’. Yeah it sucks to lose a decision, but you should probably go out there and finish fights, and that eliminates the decision factor.”

This isn’t the first time Holland has proposed a very simple solution to a complex systemic problem. Last year, he offered as a solution to the ongoing fighter pay issue that fighters simply “fight more” and “get a better manager.”

What do you make of Kevin Holland’s proposed solution for bad UFC judging?