Kevin Holland Is “Proud” Of Strickland’s UFC 276 Presser Performance

Kevin Holland liked what he saw from UFC middleweight Sean Strickland during the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena.

Strickland arguably came out victorious on the microphone at the UFC 276 press conference. He used his typically brash trash-talking to attack UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya along with some fans in attendance.

Holland and Strickland have had their fair share of hostilities in the past, but that hasn’t stopped Holland from crediting Strickland when he feels credit is due.

Kevin Holland Liked What He Heard From Sean Strickland

Image Credit: MMA Junkie on YouTube

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Holland reacted to Strickland’s performance on the mic at the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference.

“Big mouth junior, you did a good job son and I’m proud of you,” Holland said on Strickland’s press conference performance. “I can’t call ya ‘son’ just yet, but I can call you big mouth junior. I taught you that during the pandemic how to talk like that and I see you’ve been practicing. You also had your keys dangling on the side with the white tee and the blue Levi jeans just like I do when I’m on embedded driving in the old schools. I’m proud of you, my boy! You makin’ California proud, boy! I’m so proud of you, yes I am!”

Holland has found a new home in the welterweight division after making the divisional move following three-straight winless outings. He has rebounded in a big way with back-to-back wins at 170lbs, including most recently over Tim Means at UFC Austin.

With a win over Alex Pereira this weekend at UFC 276, Strickland could earn the next middleweight title shot against the Adesanya/Jared Cannonier winner. If Holland’s comments are any indication, it appears he passed his first major fight-promoting test with flying colors.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Holland’s assessment of Sean Strickland’s UFC 276 press conference antics?