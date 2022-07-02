Holloway Gives Potential Retirement Timeline & Post-MMA Venture

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has given an estimation for how long he’ll remain a prominent figure inside the Octagon for.

Holloway has been one of MMA’s biggest entertainers since stepping on the sport’s biggest stage for the first time in 2012. During his decade in the UFC, “Blessed” has shared the cage with the likes of Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira, José Aldo, and Brian Ortega, and has secured a place in the featherweight GOAT debate courtesy of a two-year reign that included three defenses.

But one other man in that discussion, reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski, has proven to be difficult puzzle to crack, with the Australian notching two victories over Holloway. The Hawaiian will look to pull one back and regain the title tonight at UFC 276.

Holloway’s last two performances, an utter five-round demolition of Calvin Kattar and a unanimous decision victory over Yair Rodriguez in a FOTY-worth main event, have suggested that he’s still at the top of his game, something he’ll look to further prove with a second reign on the featherweight throne.

But despite that, retirement isn’t exactly a million miles away for the UFC legend.

Holloway: I Don’t Want To Fight Into My 40s

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole, Holloway was asked if he has aspirations of fighting into his 40s. After suggesting that he won’t fight “a day beyond 35” in an ideal world, the 30-year-old admitted that his competitive nature might become a hinderance when it comes to hanging up his gloves.

But having developed a successful gaming stream and an involvement in esports, Holloway believes a potential venture into that field could plug the competitive hole opened by his MMA retirement.

“No, probably not. Never, probably not. I don’t want to (fight into my 40s). I wouldn’t want to,” Holloway said. “If you guys love me that much, make sure you come through to the stream. I stream on Facebook Gaming. I play Apex Legends if you guys are into it.

“We’ll see what happens. I don’t know. I mean, I’ve been saying I don’t wanna fight a day after 35. We’ll see what happens when 35 comes, though. I’m a competitive guy. Maybe I can fill in that competitiveness with competitive esports when it comes to that time. So, we’ll see what happens,” Holloway concluded.

While 35 perhaps seems a low age, that still leaves at least four years of enthralling action and fights for Holloway in the UFC. “Blessed” will hope to ensure that his future matchups mark title defenses by dethroning Volkanovski tonight at UFC 276.

What do you make of Max Holloway’s potential retirement timeline and post-MMA ambitions?