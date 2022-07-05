Holloway Upbeat About What’s To Come After Third Volkanovski Loss

Max Holloway has issued a statement after his defeat to Alexander Volkanovski over the weekend, ending their trilogy with one another.

Holloway was defeated by Volkanovski via lopsided unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 276. This was the third and likely final meeting between the pair. Volkanovski won the first two fights as well, taking the featherweight title from “Blessed” in their first fight back in 2019.

Volkanovski is the only man to have defeated Holloway at 145 pounds since Conor McGregor in 2013. As long as Volkanovski is champion, with three losses to the Aussie, it’ll likely be hard for him to attain another title opportunity.

Max Holloway Vows To Rebuild After UFC 276 Defeat

As reported yesterday, Holloway tweeted that he believes Volkanovski is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He then also sent a follow-up message to his supporters about what’s next:

“To all the fans do not cry for me Argentina. This is part of life. We need to rebuild and we will. I love you!”

As for what’s next for Holloway, that remains to be seen’ The Hawaiian star has been talking quite a bit about avenging his loss to Conor McGregor. Of course, any potential rematch with the Irishman would likely need to take place at or above 155 pounds.

Given where both men are at in their careers, a fight between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor certainly makes sense.

What do you think the future holds for Max Holloway after a third loss to Alexander Volkanovski?