Holloway Gracious In Defeat, Blesses Volkanovski With #1 P4P Status

Max Holloway has issued a statement following his UFC 276 loss to Alexander Volkanovski, and it is filled with high praise for his rival.

At UFC 276, Alex Volkanovski delivered a definitive end to his rivalry with Max Holloway by turning in a shutout victory against the promotion’s #6 pound-for-pound fighter. After the razor-close sequel, there were many questions about who was the best featherweight in the UFC and maybe of all time. Of course, that conversation centered around Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway (Image Credit: Louis Grasse/PxImages & Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

There’s no doubt that José Aldo and even Conor McGregor are in the discussion for featherweight GOAT or BOAT, but in terms of the moment as well as history, the featherweight debate has turned two-sided, with Holloway and Volkanovski taking over the conversation.

Holloway Names Volkanovski As The #1 P4P Fighter In The World

At UFC 276, however, Volkanovski completely shut down any counterarguments to his claim to being the best featherweight in the world by defeating Max Holloway for a third time via a dominant unanimous decision.

While Holloway was unavailable for comment immediately after the fight, he released the following statement on Twitter praising his featherweight rival and blessing him with #1 P4P status.

I'm still up 2-0 on knockdowns for trilogy. Prob gonna need a 4th to settle this. 😂 Just playing. Congrats to my brother @alexvolkanovski . Go get that 55 strap. You earned the shot. You're #1 P4P right now. pic.twitter.com/5lUNWZVbRA — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2022

Of course, current #1 P4P fighter Kamaru Usman would have something to say about Holloway’s compliment, but there’s no doubt that Volkanovski is closing the gap on “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

In fact, for all we know, he has already eclipsed the gap and may already be #1 as of this upcoming Tuesday when the rankings are updated. If that’s the case, you can be sure that MMA News will be right here to share the story.

