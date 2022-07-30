Hooker & Adesanya Predict UFC 277 Main Event Finish

Dan Hooker and Israel Adesanya sat down to chat about the upcoming main event between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.

The upcoming UFC 277 main event between bantamweight champion Julianna Peña and former champion and current featherweight champion Amanda Nunes has everyone talking.

A couple of pals who are no strangers to big fights in the UFC, Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker, sat down to chat about this massive fight. The training partners and friends had a good time, full of laughs and joking to discuss the probable outcomes of this rematch on Adesanya’s YouTube channel.

In the first bout between Peña and Nunes, Peña came in as a huge underdog. She didn’t let that stop her however and took out the dual champion in the second round. Since that bout, a lot has been said about Nunes and her state while in the cage that night. She mentioned having a bad training camp and has since left her longtime gym.

Dan Hooker And Israel Adesanya Are In Unison With Their Choice Of Winner At UFC 277

“I think Nunes just takes it seriously this fight. ‘Boom,’ knockout,” Hooker said.

Adesanya has a unique look to this fight, having had a couple of rematches himself. He has faced both Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori twice in his UFC career. He thinks Nunes comes into this fight a different fighter and comes out the winner.

“Amanda knows how to fight. She’s done this too many times. She knows how to show up. It was just Julianna’s night (at UFC 269). .. Julianna’s always been tough, though. She’s always been tough and tenacious,” Adesanya said. “I wouldn’t count her out just yet. But, if I was a betting man with my $1 million on this fight, I’d go Amanda Nunes. I’ll go KO as well. I think Julianna might take a beating.”

UFC 277 goes down on July 30, with Peña and Nunes headlining the event. The co-main event will be an interim flyweight title bout between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France.

Who do you have winning the main event at UFC 277, Peña or Nunes?