MMA Twitter Reacts To Ian Garry’s Decision Win At UFC 276

Ian Garry extended his undefeated record to 10-0 with a unanimous decision win over Gabe Green at UFC 276.
Competing in his third UFC bout, the 24-year-old walked away with 30-27 scorecards from all three judges in a hard-fought victory.
While Garry won all three rounds, Green certainly didn’t make the win an easy one. There were several moments where Green was able to back the Irishman up and mount significant offense against the cage, but Garry remained composed and outlanded “Gifted” throughout the fight.
MMA World Reacts To Ian Garry’s UFC 276 Victory
“The Future” has quickly made a name for himself as one of the UFC’s highest-profile prospects, and the MMA world was watching his performance closely.
There apparently wasn’t enough time for an in-cage interview with Garry following the victory, which was a surprise given that “The Future” ranks his mic skills among the best in the sport.
