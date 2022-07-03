MMA Twitter Reacts To Ian Garry’s Decision Win At UFC 276

Ian Garry extended his undefeated record to 10-0 with a unanimous decision win over Gabe Green at UFC 276.

Competing in his third UFC bout, the 24-year-old walked away with 30-27 scorecards from all three judges in a hard-fought victory.

While Garry won all three rounds, Green certainly didn’t make the win an easy one. There were several moments where Green was able to back the Irishman up and mount significant offense against the cage, but Garry remained composed and outlanded “Gifted” throughout the fight.

MMA World Reacts To Ian Garry’s UFC 276 Victory

“The Future” has quickly made a name for himself as one of the UFC’s highest-profile prospects, and the MMA world was watching his performance closely.

Nice showing by Ian Garry . Ireland you have yourself a good 1 ! 👏🏾 👏🏾👏🏾 #UFC276 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022

Overall a strong performance from Ian Garry. Managed distance well, picked smart strikes to throw and largely avoided Green’s power. Solid win. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 3, 2022

That was the performance from Ian Garry that really reinforced how skilled he is and how much upside he has.



Gabe Green is no joke and tough as nails. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 3, 2022

Ian Garry is a very, very good prospect but he still needs some time to develop. Here's hoping the UFC doesn't toss him into the fire too quickly.



Welterweight is a snake pit. #UFC276 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 3, 2022

Ian Garry is sniper 🎯 great fight #UFC276 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) July 3, 2022

ian is tough as nails! let’s go #UFC276 — phillip hawes (@philliphawes5) July 3, 2022

Ian Garry’s combos 😮‍💨🤌🏻 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 3, 2022

Ian Garry so fast for a man of his size. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 3, 2022

There apparently wasn’t enough time for an in-cage interview with Garry following the victory, which was a surprise given that “The Future” ranks his mic skills among the best in the sport.

MMA News has all of the results and highlights from UFC 276.