Indian MMA Fighter Dies After Knockout Loss At K1 Event

An Indian MMA fighter has died after sustaining injuries in a kickboxing match in Bangalore, and his coach alleges that the event did not have proper medical care available.

Nikhil Suresh suffered a knockout loss while competing at a K1 kickboxing event on the 9th and 10th of July in Bangalore, which is the capital of the Indian state Karnataka. The event was organized by the K1 Association of Karnataka.

Following the result, Suresh’s coach Vikram Mysore Nagaraj from the Academy of Martial Science commented on the organization of the event and apparent lack of medical facilities available at the venue.

“My boy Nikhil is in a critical state of health post a knock out suffered at the K1 Kickboxing championship organized by K1 association of Karnataka on 9th and 10th of July 2022 in Bangalore. Had there been an ambulance, trained medical staff and a standard fighting platform at the venue he wouldn’t have lost those precious golden moments when the tragedy struck and could have saved him from this agony. This cries for a major overhaul in the mindset of organizers and associations to follow safety protocols which are already in place for combat sports.”

Suresh (left) competing in an amateur MMA bout. (YouTube)

The alleged lack of proper medical staff and an ambulance are obviously a major concern, but it’s unclear what sort of “fighting platform” the event was contested on. Suresh’s team later shared news of the fighter’s death on Wednesday, July 13 in a post on Instagram.

“With profound sadness, I shoulder the burden of breaking the terrible news that we all dreaded. My boy Nikhil decided to hang his gloves today. His beautiful soul left us behind after a hard-fought battle in the early hours of today in spite of the best medical attention.”

The post also mentions that “legal procedures have been initiated by the family to take it to a logical conclusion.”

Presumably, this legal action will be directed at the organizers of the K1 event for their lack of adequate medical staff and an on-site ambulance that could potentially have saved the MMA fighter.

