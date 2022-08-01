Watch: “Iranian Hulk” Makes His Boxing Debut

Sajad Gharibi, known as “Iranian Hulk” online, finally made his combat sports debut in a boxing match with a rival social media personality.

The 30-year-old has attracted a significant social media following for pictures of his physique and apparent feats of strength posted on his Instagram. Supposedly 6’2” and weighing 385 lbs, there has long been speculation online that Gharibi’s posts were often heavily edited.

“The Iranian Hulk”

“Iranian Hulk” has teased several moves into the world of combat sports, including being rumored to compete for Bare Knuckle FC back in 2019. Nothing ever materialized from that, but Gharbi went on to sign with celebrity boxing promotion Boxstar and was scheduled to fight with British actor Martyn Ford.

The pair met in a face-off in Dubai prior to the event, and Ford ended up sending the Iranian flying with a push once things got a little bit too close. Ford ultimately ended up pulling out of the fight due to concerns about Gharibi’s mental health.

Gharibi was subsequently called out by rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as “Kazakh Titan”. The pair can be seen squaring off in the ring in their respective boxing debuts below.

Somebody please pay Iranian Hulk to never step foot inside a boxing ring again pic.twitter.com/Ip3IH4wiyc — Bowls,Beers,Brawls (@Bowl_Beer_Brawl) July 31, 2022

Twitter Reacts To The Iranian Hulk’s Boxing Debut

Given his popularity online, it’s no surprise that Twitter was quick to react to Gharibi’s lackluster first forray into combat sports.

The dude went from Hulk to Ant-man in under a min. 🤣😂 — Sadeq 🦅🇰🇼🇺🇸 (@Sadeqium) July 31, 2022

Look at what USADA did to our boy!!! 😭😭😭 #TeamIranianHulk — Jorge (@Nojikoski_) July 31, 2022

That's why that big dude back out from fighting him . He knew he was a little fraud and would have really hurt him — Antony james (@Antonyjlove119) July 31, 2022

Pathetic — Danny 🥊🥊 (@BoxingCoachDan) July 31, 2022

Honestly feel for him — Big B (@brent_dolan) July 31, 2022

The guy is a joke.. people actually paid money to watch this ? — Craig (@Craig__S) July 31, 2022

After Ford had pulled out of their scheduled bout “Iranian Hulk” had insisted he’d still like to fight him after defeating Bakhytovich. It appears those plans may need to be put on hold for now given Gharibi’s performance against “Kazakh Titan”.

Do you think “Iranian Hulk” has any hope of a combat sports career after this debut?