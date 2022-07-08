MMA Fighter Receives Suspended Prison Sentence For Assaulting Woman

A pro MMA fighter from Ireland has been handed a suspended prison sentence for assaulting a woman in 2019.

According to the report from Irish Mirror, 38-year-old John Redmond was previously involved with an unnamed woman who had rejected his romantic advances. The woman indicated that she’d prefer to just remain friends, but Redmond continued telling people that she was his girlfriend.

Redmond allegedly had a habit of sending the woman “a string of abusive text messages” every now and then, and eventually she went to the MMA fighter’s home in order to try and resolve the situation.

During the interaction on September 2, 2019, Redmond threw an object that nearly hit the woman before he pushed her to the ground. A second push resulted in the victim hitting her head on a wall, and she left the altercation with a bruised arm and several cuts.

History Of Alcohol Abuse

Redmond admitted to the details of the incident last March, and the 38-year-old subsequently followed the conditions of his bail until he returned to court. Those conditions also dictated no further contact with the woman, and his legal counsel indicated that Redmond brought a sum of money for the court to give to her as an expression of his regret.

The MMA fighter has several previous convictions already on his record, and Redmond apparently has a history of alcohol abuse as well use of drugs such as cocaine. The MMA fighter has blamed the most recent incident on drinking and apologized for his actions.

Redmond’s MMA record bouts with former UFC fighters Rhys McKee and Modesatas Bukauskas. (Irish Mirror)

Judge Martin Nolan decided that the 18-month prison term would be suspended as long as Redmond was able to stay out of trouble for the same period of time, as well as pay the aforementioned sum of money to the woman involved.

“Johnny Jitzu” made his pro MMA debut in 2009 after a brief amateur career. His record includes a pair of bouts in Bellator, as well as fights for top UK promotions Cage Warriors and BAMMA. The 38-year-old is currently on a 6-fight losing streak dating back to 2016, and most recently suffered a first-round submission loss in June 2021.

