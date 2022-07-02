Israel Adesanya Names Three MMA Achievements He’s Yet To ‘Unlock’

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is already highly accomplished in mixed martial arts (MMA), but he has several achievements he has yet to “unlock.”

Adesanya recently spoke on his YouTube channel about his upcoming fight with Jared Cannonier tonight at UFC 276. During the interview, Adesanya talked about the accomplishments he has yet to achieve in the sport of MMA.

Adesanya Lays Out Long-Term Goals

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, Adesanya only has one loss on his MMA record, which was his 205-pound debut in the UFC against Jan Blachowicz, which he lost via decision. Undefeated at middleweight as champion, “Stylebender” is preparing for his fifth title defense.

However, Adesanya says he wants to compete once at heavyweight, still has his eyes on a second division title, and while he’s known as a knockout artist, he also wants to put together a string of submissions before his career comes to an end.

“A lot. I mean, taking the 205 belt is one. What else, maybe a fight at heavyweight. Maybe, like, just for style reasons. Just ’cause I can. Definitely (stuff from the gym). Get a submission.

“I wanna choke some n**** out. So, for me, it’s all part of it… I wanna get a few submissions before I retire. I’m not trying to, but I just want to make the opportunity present itself, but these boys keep dropping whenever I touch them.”

Since suffering his last loss against Blachowicz in March of 2021, Adesanya has had great back-to-back performances against Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker. He hopes to keep the streak going tonight against Cannonier.

Cannonier will enter his title opportunity tonight off two-straight wins as well with victories over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson. He’ll challenge Adesanya in the main event of the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) in a matter of hours.

