Chris Pratt Apologizes To Israel Adesanya For UFC 276 Criticism

Chris Pratt has apologized after UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya hit back at him for criticizing the UFC 276 main event.

Adesanya defended his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 headliner. While it wasn’t the barnburner that most expected, Adesanya did enough to earn the unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards and retain his belt.

But Adesanya’s victory hasn’t come without criticism from a variety of voices. Some fans and pundits believe Adesanya could’ve done more to finish the fight against Cannonier and have bashed his at-times cautious approach in the Octagon.

One such critic since UFC 276 was actor Chris Pratt. Shortly after Adesanya’s win, Pratt made an appearance on ESPN’s UFC 276 post-fight show and was asked to evaluate the 185lb champ’s win.

“I’m going to say this as humbly as I can — I’ve never stepped into the Octagon,” Pratt said. “I don’t know this game. I’m just an actor, but I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of coming out like, all that talk, and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-pat [performance]. I’m like, c’mon, man. You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Leading up to the fight with Cannonier, Adesanya promised to “show off” with a finish. His walkout featured a tribute to WWE wrestling star The Undertaker, but some have argued that his walkout was more entertaining than the fight itself.

In a response on Twitter, Adesanya jabbed at Pratt’s comments.

Good morning. 😊

I’m the man. You’re just some fan. pic.twitter.com/FNQx9tQHvY — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 6, 2022

“Good morning. I’m the man. You’re just some fan,” Adesanya tweeted.

The above clip is a scene from the film Wanted in which Pratt was hit in the face with a computer keyboard by James McAvoy.

Chris Pratt Apologizes To Israel Adesanya

After Adesanya posted the above tweet, Chris Pratt admitted fault in the comments section with an apology.

You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. 🙏🏻♥️ — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 6, 2022

“You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ,” Pratt replied.

Chris Pratt is well known for his role as ‘Peter Quill/Star-Lord’ in the Marvel cinematic universe. He’s also featured in television shows such as Parks and Recreation and The Terminal List.

Next up for Adesanya is expected to be Alex Pereira. Following a knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276, Pereira also voiced his displeasure with Adesanya’s performance.

Israel Adesanya is undoubtedly one of the top fighters in the world, but he’ll likely have his fair share of naysayers going forward unless he adds more highlights to his résumé.

Do you feel Chris Pratt’s criticism of Israel Adesanya was justified, or was he right to apologize?