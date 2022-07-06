Israel Adesanya Hits Back After Chris Pratt’s UFC 276 Criticism

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has hit back at actor Chris Pratt for his post-UFC 276 criticism of the Jared Cannonier fight.

Adesanya defended his middleweight title against Cannonier in the UFC 276 headliner. While it wasn’t the barnburner that most expected, Adesanya did enough to earn the unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards and retain his belt.

But Adesanya’s victory hasn’t come without criticism from a variety of voices. Some fans and pundits believe Adesanya could’ve done more to finish the fight against Cannonier and have bashed his at-times cautious approach in the Octagon.

One such critic since UFC 276 is Pratt, who is well known for his role as ‘Peter Quill/Star-Lord’ in the Marvel cinematic universe. He’s also featured in television shows such as Parks and Recreation and The Terminal List.

Shortly after Adesanya’s win, Pratt made an appearance on ESPN’s UFC 276 post-fight show and was asked to evaluate the 185lb champ’s win.

“I’m going to say this as humbly as I can — I’ve never stepped into the Octagon,” Pratt said. “I don’t know this game. I’m just an actor, but I’m not a fan, man.

“I’m not a fan of coming out like, all that talk, and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-pat [performance]. I’m like, c’mon, man. You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Leading up to the fight with Cannonier, Adesanya promised to “show off” with a finish. His walkout featured a tribute to WWE wrestling star The Undertaker, but some have argued that his walkout was more entertaining than the fight itself.

Israel Adesanya Hits Back At Chris Pratt

In a response on Twitter, Adesanya jabbed at Pratt’s comments.

Good morning. 😊

I’m the man. You’re just some fan. pic.twitter.com/FNQx9tQHvY — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 6, 2022

“Good morning. I’m the man. You’re just some fan,” Adesanya tweeted.

The above clip is a scene from the film Wanted in which Pratt was hit in the face with a computer keyboard by James McAvoy.

Adesanya is expected to face Alex Pereira for his next middleweight title defense. Following a knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276, Pereira voiced his displeasure with Adesanya’s performance.

Adesanya is undoubtedly one of the top fighters in the world, but he’ll likely have his fair share of naysayers going forward unless he adds more highlights to his résumé.

Do you feel that Chris Pratt’s criticism of Israel Adesanya was justified?