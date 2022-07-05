Israel Adesanya Takes Aim At “Clickbait” Media: “I Could Do Your Job”

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya had more than just rising contender Alex Pereira in his sights following his successful title defense at UFC 276.

In the headlining spot of the International Fight Week-held pay-per-view, Adesanya continued his dominance at 185 pounds, adding a fifth defense to his lengthy reign. Having brushed aside the challenges of Robert Whittaker, Marvin Vettori, Yoel Romero, and Paulo Costa beforehand, this time it was the turn of powerhouse Jared Cannonier.

Unfortunately for “The Killa Gorilla,” his power didn’t play a factor on fight night, with “The Last Stylebender” doing what he often impeccably does: hitting and not getting hit en route to a comfortable decision victory.

Given the emphatic knockout that Alex Pereira secured against Sean Strickland earlier in the night, it was unsurprising to see a potential third showdown with “Poatan,” whom Adesanya lost to twice in kickboxing, towards the top of the agenda post-fight.

But while Adesanya’s discourse surrounding the Brazilian, which was present all through fight week, continued into the post-fight press conference, Pereira wasn’t alone in Adesanya’s crosshairs.

Adesanya Tells Reporters, “Be Mindful With Your Words”

Adesanya certainly hasn’t been shy about voicing his disdain towards certain areas of the media, with the champ notably criticizing reporters at media day last Wednesday for asking questions he’d frequently answered beforehand.

And during his appearance at the UFC 276 post-fight presser, Adesanya took time to air his frustrations. “The Last Stylebender” warned reporters to be careful with their words, particularly when they come across as “clickbait.”

Adesanya also sought to remind media members that he could do their job, and not vice-versa.

“Just something I wanna say. You guys have a job to do, and I’m not criticizing you guys in particular — I kinda am, I kinda am. But just remember this, I could do your job. I could do your job. You could never do my job,” Adesanya asserted. “Just remember that. I could do your job, trust me — I got FREESTYLEBENDER. David [Adesanya] runs that sh*t, but if I wanted to, if I had the time, I could.

“I appreciate you guys for what you do, but, not just for me, but for other fighters man, be mindful with your words. Be mindful with the way you clickbait. That sh*t is weak. That sh*t is weak. Because I know how how YouTube works now, and I know how these interviews work,” Adesanya continued. “Just be mindful, ’cause I could do your job, but you can’t do mine. Just remember that, thank you.”

While Adesanya emerged victorious on Saturday, the performance left fans booing and led to some criticism based on a perceived failure to deliver on his pre-fight promises, something that was highlighted by UFC peer Anthony Smith.

Perhaps his decision to address the media and remind them of their place was an early attempt at headline damage control following a main event described as disappointing by many.

Judging by the branding of his defense as a “snoozer” by MMA Fighting, the media clearly hasn’t been deterred…

