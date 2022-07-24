Fighters React To Hermansson Outworking Curtis At UFC London

Jack Hermansson got it done with a unanimous decision win over Chris Curtis in the co-main event of UFC London today.

The three-round affair saw measured striking from both middleweights, with Hermansson pushing the pressure and keeping up a high output of varied strikes. The most decisive moment came in round two, when Hermansson rocked Curtis and unloaded on him against the fence, landing successive brutal elbows.

It was a much-needed win for Hermansson, who went into the bout having lost three of his last five, including most recently to Sean Strickland in February. For Curtis, it was his first loss in the UFC since making his debut in November last year.

You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Hermansson’s victory over Curtis at UFC London.

Couldn’t of said it better myself!! https://t.co/C4QIHA5PL0 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 23, 2022

It's not Hermansson's fault Curtis couldn't close the range and do any damage. Why would he stand in the pocket with a boxer who has KO power? #UFCLondon — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 23, 2022

The only difference between a boring fight and a strategic fight, is the apology. https://t.co/QJfSXFVJNu — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 23, 2022

Jack fighting super smart tonight. Curtis needs to cut the cage off a little more so that he can add some volume. He needs a finish! Go for it! #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

Umm idk maybe kick that mfa back come on everybody not going to box!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

Chris is a genius @Actionman513 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 23, 2022

Action man is always fun to watch — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022

Chris needs to cut him off. Jack is doing a good job of fighting long, using his kicks and moving a lot laterally after the exchanges. #UFCLondon — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 23, 2022

Embarrassing stuff from Chris Curtis after a woeful performance.



Well deserved win for Jack Hermansson. #UFCLondon — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 23, 2022

Curtis can be mad all he wants but good footwork cuts Hermansson off. Bad footwork chases him around. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) July 23, 2022

UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall Results & Highlights

What’s your reaction to Hermansson’s win over Curtis at UFC London?