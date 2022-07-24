Fighters React To Hermansson Outworking Curtis At UFC London

Jack Hermansson got it done with a unanimous decision win over Chris Curtis in the co-main event of UFC London today.
The three-round affair saw measured striking from both middleweights, with Hermansson pushing the pressure and keeping up a high output of varied strikes. The most decisive moment came in round two, when Hermansson rocked Curtis and unloaded on him against the fence, landing successive brutal elbows.
It was a much-needed win for Hermansson, who went into the bout having lost three of his last five, including most recently to Sean Strickland in February. For Curtis, it was his first loss in the UFC since making his debut in November last year.
You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Hermansson’s victory over Curtis at UFC London.
