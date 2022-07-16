Shore On ESPN Prelim Spot: ‘I Must Have P*ssed Someone Off’

UFC bantamweight contender Jack Shore remains baffled by the placement of his fight with Ricky Simón on this weekend’s UFC Long Island card.

Shore is preparing to enter the cage for the second time this year in New York, having extended his undefeated professional record to 16-0 at UFC London earlier this year. In front of a home UK crowd, the Welshman thrilled en route to a unanimous decision victory over undoubtedly his toughest opponent to date, Timur Valiev.

With the victory, which moved him to 8-0 in the UFC, “Tank” secured his long-awaited climb into the 135-pound rankings, where he currently sits at #14. Having arrived in the top 15, Shore will look to climb even further tomorrow, having had his callout of higher-ranked contender Simón answered.

To the surprise of many, Shore finds himself in the midst of a fight week just one card ahead of the UFC’s return across the pond for another event in England’s capital.

During an interview with MMA News’ own James Lynch earlier this month, Shore pondered whether the decision to fly him to the US derived from the promotion’s hopes to strengthen the July 16 slate, which is set to be aired on the ABC network.

“We were obviously aiming for the London card. I think even Ricky was game to come to London. He tweeted out saying he’s never been to London, sort of insinuating that he’d have come over,” Shore said. “But UFC wanted us out there in Long Island. I know it’s an ABC card. Maybe, they wanted a big-ranked matchup on there, and obviously the fight is going to bring fireworks. Maybe they wanted to strengthen that card a little bit.”

But that reason has gone out the window for Shore, who’s set to find himself making the walk to the Octagon in the penultimate fight on Saturday’s preliminary card.

Jack Shore: I Can’t Work Out Low Card Placement

During a recent interview with Cageside Press’ Alex Behunin, Jack Shore reacted to his position on the UFC Long Island card, which has drawn widespread criticism on social media. While he understood missing the promotion’s London trip while he expected to feature on the main card, a preliminary spot has left the Welshman baffled.

“I think the reasoning to start with — obviously they wanna build my profile in America. But I’d get it if I was on the main card, maybe. But I’m not. I’m on the prelims, and it’s a f*cking daytime card,” Shore said. “So, I don’t know. I can’t work it out. They must not wanna sell tickets or something like that. Trust me, the crowd is gonna be electric for Paddy [Pimblett] and all them, no doubt, but it’s a little spin on it when the Welsh are there. They’ll realize what they missed out (on).

“I don’t know. I f*cking p*ssed someone off I think, ’cause I can’t work it out… I don’t wanna sit here and put other fighters down… everyone deserves their shot in the limelight,” Shore continued. “But there’s a lot of people out there saying, ‘How is number 14 in the world fighting number 11 in the world?’ And it’s not even the main event of the prelims, it’s on f*cking (earlier)? There’s a lot of people online saying the same thing.”

Should the UFC remain firm on its bout order, Shore will battle it out in what is being seen as one of the most intriguing matchups on the card prior to the start of the main set of fights. With a victory, “Tank” will not only look to improve on his position in the rankings, but seemingly also secure a main-card spot next time out.

Long Island we are on our way.@ufc will soon realise they need to start respecting @jackshoremma

See you all on July 16th — Richard Shore (@RichardShoreMMA) July 7, 2022

Are you surprised to see Jack Shore vs. Ricky Simón on the UFC Long Island prelims?