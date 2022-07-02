Jack Shore Ponders Reasoning Behind UFC London Absence

Rising UFC bantamweight prospect Jack Shore has addressed why he won’t be appearing at next month’s UFC London event.

In a thoroughly stacked 135-pound division, Shore has established himself as one of the most promising surging names on the roster. Last time out, the Welshman extended his unbeaten professional record to 16-0 with a victory over this toughest opponent to date, Timur Valiev, in front of a home UK crowd in March.

After moving to a perfect 5-0 UFC slate, “Tank” broke into the rankings, where he now sits as the #14 contender. With that, Shore’s calls to face #11 man Ricky Simón were answered, but perhaps not for the location he’d anticipated.

After the success of the UFC’s return to England’s capital earlier this year, the promotion quickly announced a second visit across the pond for July 23. But despite a number of the March 19 victors heading back for a second dose of action inside The O2, Shore finds himself fighting a week earlier over 3,000 miles away.

To the bemusement of many, the UFC Long Island card on July 16 has been graced with Shore’s undefeated presence instead of the second UFC London event of 2022. During an interview with MMA News’ own James Lynch, the 27-year-old provided a possible explanation for the promotion’s decision.

“We were obviously aiming for the London card. I think even Ricky was game to come to London. He tweeted out saying he’s never been to London, sort of insinuating that he’d have come over,” Shore said. “But UFC wanted us out there in Long Island. I know it’s an ABC card. Maybe, they wanted a big-ranked matchup on there, and obviously the fight is going to bring fireworks. Maybe they wanted to strengthen that card a little bit.

“I’m not sure the full reasoning. But I’m happy to be going over to the East Coast. I’ve got some good friends, a big following, lot of fans over there, so it’s definitely one I can knock off the bucket list,” added Shore.

Shore Sees UFC Long Island Fight As “US Coming Out Party”

While Shore would have no doubt loved to join UK stars like Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, and Darren Till in front of a home crowd on July 23, he’s more than happy to have the opportunity to further announce his presence to a different audience.

Although he did make two appearances on United States soil last year, both came against unranked names and inside the serene surroundings of Las Vegas’ Apex facility. Next month, the Welshman will have the chance to showcase his talents in front of a packed-out crowd inside Long Island’s UBS Arena.

With that spotlight, as well as the one granted to him by being on an ABC-broadcast card, Shore his looking to make the most of his opportunity and secure a high ranking and big name next time out.

“It definitely puts me in the mix. If I can go out there and take Ricky out, I’m on the verge of the top 10, and then there’s some big, big fights there,” Shore told MMA News. “All these big names that are so well known, especially over in the States, they’re all potential next matchups for me. A big win here definitely puts me in the mix and puts me on that right path to where I wanna be.

“This is almost like my US coming out party. I know I fought twice in the US last year, but I was on the undercard against, sort of — Hunter (Azure) was a good name, but the second fight was against a last-minute step in,” Shore continued. “If I can pull off a big win against a guy who’s very highly rated over there, then I think this’ll open up a lot of eyes (in the US) to how good I truly am.”

Catch our full interview with #14-ranked bantamweight Jack Shore below:

If Shore is to book dates with the likes of Dominick Cruz, Rob Font, and Marlon Vera inside the Octagon, he’ll first have to get past Simón, which will be no easy task.

Since back-to-back defeats to Font and Urijah Faber, the Oregon native has amassed a four-fight win streak, which most recently saw him knock bantamweight veteran Raphael Assunção out.

Do you expect Jack Shore to maintain his unbeaten record when he faces Ricky Simón at UFC Long Island?