Jake Paul Accuses Rahman Jr. Of Renegotiating Deal, Fight In Limbo

Jake Paul’s upcoming return to the boxing ring against Hasim Rahman Jr. might’ve hit another roadblock ahead of the August 6th event.

Paul was originally slated to face Tommy Fury at Madison Square Garden for his 2022 return to the ring. However, Fury’s travel issues canceled the fight and forced Paul and his team to explore other options.

A few days after Fury formally withdrew from the bout, Paul booked a fight against the 12-1 heavyweight prospect Rahman. Paul hasn’t competed since his knockout win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley last December.

Despite Paul’s team moving quickly to book his next fight, the newly booked matchup with Rahman may be in jeopardy after recent contract talks.

Jake Paul Says Upcoming Hasim Rahman Jr. Fight Could Be In Trouble

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Paul explained how things with Rahman and his team have taken a bad turn in recent days.

“Hasim Rahman Jr., actually right now, is trying to renegotiate his contract,” Paul said. “So he signed a contract last week for 10 times more than he’s ever been paid for any one of his fights, and now — boom, fast-forward one week — he’s trying to renegotiate, he’s trying to suck more money out of the fight, he’s trying to do anything he can to claw and make the money, because I think he realizes the consequences of what might happen.

“I think he’s actually scared to fight me,” Paul continued. “A lot of these guys are excited by the money at first, and then when it actually comes time to start training and getting into camp and doing all of these things, they all chicken out. So who knows if this fight is even going to happen at this point, because we’re not going to pay him more money. He’s not worth it. He has name but he doesn’t have a massive name. So it’s unfortunate, man.”

Paul and Rahman are former sparring partners and appeared to be on cordial terms leading up to the fight. But if Paul’s allegations are true, the two sides are anything but on the same page.

Rahman went on to respond to Paul’s accusations in a tweet.

That don’t even sound right @jakepaul have y’all believing anything! I’m ready to go August 6th, money never been as issue over here. JakeFall need to tell y’all what the real problem is!!! https://t.co/519ls7a4z7 — Hasim Rahman Jr. (@_HasimRahmanJr) July 11, 2022

“That don’t even sound right [Jake Paul] have y’all believing anything! I’m ready to go August 6th, money never been as issue over here. JakeFall need to tell y’all what the real problem is!!!” Rahman tweeted.

Paul and Rahman are scheduled to come face-to-face at a promotional pre-fight press conference on Tuesday in New York.

