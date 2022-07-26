Jake Paul Reveals Brother & Manager Advised Him Against Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul has his fair share of naysayers in his inner circle ahead of his next boxing fight against Hasim Rahman Jr.

Paul will face Rahman in an August 6th headliner at Madison Square Garden. He was originally scheduled to face Tommy Fury before Fury had a series of travel issues and is currently restricted from traveling to the United States.

Rahman is a former sparring partner of Paul’s and has a 12-1 professional record in the ring. He won his first 12 fights before recently coming off of a loss to Kenzie Morrison back in April.

While Paul is looking to continue to prove that he belongs in boxing, some of those closest to them feel the matchup with Rahman is too risky a mountain to climb.

Jake Paul Wants To Prove He’s A “Real Dog”

During an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Paul explained how his brother Logan and manager Nakisa Bidarian weren’t as enthused about the Rahman fight as he was.

“Nakisa told me ‘I don’t think the risk isn’t worth the reward, the risk doesn’t justify the reward’,” Paul said. “And my brother said the same thing. My brother said ‘I don’t know if you should do this, what if he accidentally knocks you out? You just got knocked out by this kid that no one really knows about.’

“And I’m just like, I don’t care. I’m crazy, I want to prove to the boxing world that I’m a real dog. And I’m gonna go in there against this 12-1 kid, who’s bigger than Tommy Fury, who’s faster than Tommy Fury. All of these things, and I’m gonna put on the performance of a lifetime and just shut everyone up.”

Last year, Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in back-to-back fights and also knocked out former Bellator champion Ben Askren. He’s 5-0 in his career in the ring and has used his large following in content creation to his advantage.

If Paul is able to earn a sixth win over Rahman, he’ll not only prove the doubters wrong once again but prove to his inner circle that the risk was well worth the reward.

