Jake Paul Explains Why He Gives Dana White & The UFC “Props”

While he’s been an extremely vocal critic of the UFC‘s pay structure and the role of company president Dana White, there is one thing that Jake Paul gives the promotion “props” for.

Since rising to the combat sports circuit thanks to a venture into the world of professional boxing, which has seen him built an undefeated 5-0 record, Paul has been in the headlines for both his in-ring activity and pursuits outside the ropes, namely a push for improved contractual conditions for UFC fighters.

“The Problem Child” has repeatedly called out White for the amount that UFC champions make compared to boxing’s biggest stars, as well as the pay brackets low-level fighters are subjected to.

Remember when Endeavor guy said the right comparison for UFC fighter pay is the PGA Tour?



Nate Diaz should just resign from UFC and join PFL…then we can call it the right comparison https://t.co/IDZELc4TwI — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2022

But the UFC isn’t all doom and gloom in the eyes of the YouTuber-turned-boxer…

Paul Reveals What UFC Does That Boxing Doesn’t

Though most of his critical attention has been directed towards the Octagon, Paul hasn’t been shy to shine a light on the issues within the sport he’s broken into in recent years. In perhaps one of few points of agreement with Dana White, Paul has repeatedly suggested that boxing is a dying sport, or at least was until he arrived in the squared circle.

And in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, during which he revealed the late attempts of Hasim Rahman Jr.’s team to renegotiate their fight deal, Paul highlighted the excuses and ability to avoid big fights as the biggest issue in boxing.

“None of these guys actually really wanna fight… There’s so many excuses in boxing to get out of things,” Paul said. “This is why boxing was such a dying sport before I came into it and literally saved the whole entire sport, basically single-handedly.

“I’m starting to realize what the problem was… (boxers) don’t man up and make these fights happen. That’s why you don’t see the biggest fights. F*cking Tyson Fury is afraid to fight [Anthony] Joshua. Tyson Fury’s afraid to fight [Oleksandr] Usyk. Why hasn’t Gervonta [Davis] and Devin Haney fought?” Paul continued. “Why aren’t these big fights happening? Because one of the parties is scared… This is why boxing is dying, because these fights aren’t mandatory.”

With that, Paul found a factor to praise the UFC for. While he sees fight avoidance as a prominent problem in boxing, the opposite occurrence in the MMA leader is something that the 25-year-old online star credits the UFC and White for.

“No one can force (boxers) to do these fights like they can in the UFC. So, that’s where I give the UFC props. That’s why I give Dana White props,” Paul said.

While he’s been critical of White in the past, Paul has always appeared willing to do some form of business with the 52-year-old. Be it against Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz, “The Problem Child” has frequently offered to make sacrifices in order to meet them in the Octagon.

Most recently, Paul offered to be the last opponent on Diaz’s UFC contract for free, providing that White agrees to boost fighter pay and add healthcare to contracts. Given the radio silence following a similar offer involving “Gamebred,” it seems likely this one will also fall on deaf ears in the UFC offices.

Dana – I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare.



Sweetener: I will fight for free. https://t.co/fhj6Ig9bS2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 21, 2022

Do you agree with Jake Paul’s take on boxing and the UFC?