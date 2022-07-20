Jake Paul Reveals Who Is The Tougher Fight Between McGregor & Diaz

Jake Paul has revealed who he thinks is the tougher fight inside the boxing ring between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

Paul is currently preparing for his bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. from Madison Square Garden on August 6. During a recent interview with Morning Kombat, Paul was asked about potential future opponents. Two such opponents being Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul Picks Between McGregor & Diaz

“The Problem Child” was asked who he thinks would be the tougher fight between the pair inside the ring. Paul admits that McGregor would be his pick for the tougher matchup given his experience inside the ring against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“I think Conor,” Paul said. “Just because of his experience in the ring with Floyd. He’s definitely a better striker. Nate gets hit a lot more.”

McGregor made his professional boxing debut back in 2017 in one of the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) events of all time. The Irishman lasted into the 10th round with Mayweather, but was ultimately finished via TKO.

It remains the only fight McGregor has taken in professional boxing, however, he has expressed interest in doing it again one day. Many have speculated Paul as a potential opponent, with Diaz himself naming that as a potential future bout.

As for Diaz, while he has never competed in professional boxing, he’s widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the UFC. Diaz has expressed an interest in boxing professionally but has been unable to do so due to his contractual status with the UFC over the past several years.

Of course, given there’s one fight left on his UFC deal, and Diaz being adamant about not re-signing with the promotion, it’s certainly a possibility that Diaz could be boxing Paul down the line.

What do you think about Jake Paul picking McGregor as the tougher fight over Diaz? Let us know in the comments below!