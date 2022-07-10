Jake Paul To Eddie Hearn: “What If I Called Your Wife Average?”

Jake Paul has clapped back at boxing promoter to the stars, Eddie Hearn.

Hearn, who promotes the likes of Anthony Joshua and Canelo Álvarez, has in the past consistently levelled one piece of criticism at YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul—that’s he’s an average fighter. Hearn maintains that it isn’t in fact an insult, but somehow, a compliment.

Well, if that’s the case, Eddie, then Jake Paul feels a reciprocal “compliment” is in order. Appearing recently on the FLAGRANT podcast, the “Problem Child” shared an insight into Hearn’s duplicitous nature and gave the 43-year-old Brit a taste of his own medicine.

“Man, I don’t even know where to begin with him, but he’s very two faced,” said Paul. “I think off camera he’s like, ‘Mate, I love what you’re doing actually, and I really respect it,’ blah, blah, blah…and then the cameras come on and he’s like, ‘You’re not that good.’

“It’s like a backhanded compliment, or a backhanded diss, the way he words it and shit. He’s like, ‘Oh, you’re average’…well average isn’t that bad.’

“Eddie, what if I called your wife average, you know what I’m saying? Then how would you take it?”

Jake Paul Prepares For Next Fight On August 6

Paul is currently preparing to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in what will be his sixth professional boxing match. Rahman, the son of former heavyweight boxing champ Hasim Rahman Sr., is a last-minute replacement for Paul’s original opponent, Tommy Fury, who was denied entry into the US for an undisclosed reason.

The undefeated Paul will face in Rahman a 12-1 fighter with six KO’s to his name. However, 31-year-old Rahman, who will be by far the most experienced boxer Paul has faced, is coming off a TKO loss to James McKenzie Morrison in April.

