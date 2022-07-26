Jake Paul Tops Inaugural Influencer Boxing Rankings

Jake Paul has helped social media influencers find a place in professional boxing and he’s on top of the first influencer boxing rankings.

The Professional Boxing Association (PBA) released its first influencer rankings this past weekend. Jake tops the rankings over fellow YouTuber KSI at No. 2, and his brother Logan Paul at No. 5.

Jake is set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. He returns following a year that featured back-to-back wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and a first-round knockout of former Bellator and UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Jake made his professional boxing debut by defeating another fellow YouTube star, AnEsonGib, via first-round TKO in Jan. 2020. AnEsonGib is in the No. 3 spot in the influencer rankings.

Logan has teased a return to boxing later this year after facing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather last summer in an exhibition. A future matchup between Jake and Logan has also been teased by both brothers.

Jake Paul Has Brought A New Audience To Boxing

DAZN

The Paul brothers have used their large social media and YouTube followings to bring a new audience to the ring. While Jake’s strength of schedule has been arguably less than desirable, he’s one of the most talked about personalities in the sport right now.

The rankings will be updated with each influencer-involved event that occurs. For example, when Jake Paul faces Rahman, his No. 1 spot will either stay the same or change depending on the outcome of the fight.

Do you agree with Jake Paul’s place in the influencer boxing rankings?