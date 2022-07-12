Jake Paul Insists He Wants To Face Anderson Silva After First Pro-Boxer

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says he is open to sharing the ring with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva down the line.

While Paul has been making headlines since switching from online celebrity status to a legitimate venture in the ring, which has included knockouts wins over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, a certain “Spider” has been making similar noise with the boxing gloves.

After a defeat to Uriah Hall in 2020 signaled an unceremonious end to his UFC run, Silva went about proving that he’s far from done in combat sports by returning to the squared circle, where he’d previously gone 1-1.

Since announcing his arrival in the game by upsetting former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr., the Brazilian has laced the gloves twice, first brutally knocking Tito Ortiz out before looking slick in a Dubai-held exhibition bout with Bruno Machado two months ago.

Having experienced similar success to Paul in recent times, many have pointed to Silva as an appropriate challenge for “The Problem Child,” with the likes of Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, and Claressa Shields calling for “The Spider” to add the first blemish to Paul’s record.

While the Cleveland native initially appeared to have reservations about facing Silva owing to the MMA legend’s age, earlier this year, he seemed to change his tone, admitting that he’d “love” that fight.

Though nothing has materialized since, Paul says he is still keen to put a bout with Silva together down the line.

Paul Thinks Silva Fight “Still Happens”

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul discussed his recent opponent search, which followed another withdrawal from rival Tommy Fury. In the end, the 25-year-old landed at the door of pro-boxer Hasim Rahman Jr., who he’ll face on August 6.

When asked whether his team had considered the much-called-for Silva matchup, Paul noted that he’s looking to answer critics who attempt to delegitimize his boxing career owing to the fact he’s yet to face a professional pugilist.

Once he’s accomplished that goal at Madison Square Garden next month, Paul believes that the door will be open for him to throw down with “The Spider.”

“I want Anderson Silva, I want these guys. But first, I need to check off the list a professional boxer,” Paul said. “I want a professional boxer. I need a professional boxer because that’s been the number-one criticism, ‘Fight a real boxer.’ Okay, here we go. He [Rahman Jr.] has a name, he’s big, he’s 12-1, and he is still not old.

“100% (we considered Silva). I think that fight still happens at some point. But, you know, I just didn’t wanna knock out another ‘old MMA guy,’ and then people are just like, ‘Oh, we don’t wanna see it,'” Paul continued. “After I beat a professional boxer August 6, then I’ll be able to do whatever I want and fight whoever I want without any criticism.”

First things first, Paul will need to extend his undefeated record to a 6-0 on August 6 against his former sparring partner, which will seemingly only be possible should Rahman Jr. drop an apparent attempt to renegotiate terms late in the day.

How do you think a boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva would play out?