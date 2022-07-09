Jake Paul Believes Mike Tyson Is Trying To Protect Him

Jake Paul thinks Mike Tyson may actually be trying to protect him by not agreeing to fight him.

Paul was recently a guest on “FLAGRANT” and discussed his boxing career. More specifically, Paul was asked about a potential fight against legendary heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

When asked about making the fight happen, Paul speculated that he doesn’t think Tyson wants to accept the fight because Tyson truly believes he’ll knock Paul out. Paul thinks Tyson wants to avoid doing such a thing.

“I think he thinks that he would knock me out,” Paul said. “And I think that is maybe the reason why he doesn’t want to do the fight. I think he wants to avoid maybe knocking me out.”

When asked if he truly believes that he can beat Tyson, Paul said he thinks there’s a very high chance that he can. He also thinks the stylistic matchup between he and Tyson would make for a great fight.

“I think there’s a very high chance of that,” Paul said. “He’s not the same fighter that he once was. He knows that. I think it’s a great fight for that exact reason. Me boxing on the outside, him trying to come forward to knock me out. I have one-punch power, he has one-punch power — who wins?”

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson Teasing Fighting In The Past

DAZN

Both Paul and Tyson have teased fighting one another before in the past. However, nothing has ever come to fruition. Tyson has fought as recently as November of 2020, when he faced Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout.

Paul is just getting his professional boxing career started with a record of 5-0. He’s currently slated for an August 6 date against Hasim Raham Jr.

