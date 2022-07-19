Jake Paul Has A Question For McGregor After “Discrediting” Attempt

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has sent a question Conor McGregor‘s way after the pair’s recent back and forth.

Paul, who has gone 5-0 since committing to a professional boxing venture, has consistently had one name in mind when outlining potential future opponents. Having knocked out former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, the Ohio native is hoping to add the biggest UFC fish to his record.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Paul noted that both he and McGregor are businessmen, a fact he thinks lends itself to a money fight down the line.

“I think, for me, fighting a couple more times, continuing to knock some people out. And he has to get active again, who knows when that’s gonna happen,” Paul said. “So, I think those two things need to happen, and then at some point, it’s gotta happen. Why not? He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75-$100 million for both of us.”

When a clip of those comments was posted to Twitter, McGregor was quick to respond. After downplaying Paul as a pay-per-view draw, the Irishman branded the undefeated 25-year-old as a “flop” and a “nobody.”

You are a flop, kid. A nobody. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

But Paul thinks the mere fact he drew such a fast response from the former two-division UFC champion says it all.

Paul Ponders McGregor’s Fast Reply

During a recent interview with Morning Kombat’s Luke Thomas, Paul reacted to McGregor’s attempts to discredit his combat sports career and PPV appeal.

Instead of going into supportive numbers again or launching another tirade about the Dublin native’s antics outside the Octagon, Paul had a question for the “Notorious” megastar — ‘you got my notifications on?’

“Conor’s gonna do everything he can to discredit me, but it’s clear he wants attention,” Paul said. “If I’m a nobody, then why are you tweeting at me 10 minutes after that interview comes out? It’s like he had my notifications on.”

While McGregor continues his recovery ahead of a return to the UFC, which reports say could come early next year, Paul is set to step back into the squared circle as a professional for the sixth time on August 6.

Headlining a SHOWTIME PPV at Madison Square Garden, “The Problem Child” will face one-time sparring partner Hasim Rahman Jr. in what will be his first test against a pro-boxer. Should he move to 6-0, it stands to reason that Paul will be a step closer to a potential date with McGregor.

Would you like to see Jake Paul and Conor McGregor collide in the ring?