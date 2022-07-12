Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Press Conference Highlights & Faceoff

After a week full of drama and an opponent switch, Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their fight.

Paul and Rahman will headline an upcoming boxing event on August 6th at Madison Square Garden. Paul was originally slated to face Tommy Fury before Fury pulled out due to travel issues when attempting to fly to the United States to promote the bout.

Paul enters the fight with an undefeated 5-0 record in the ring. He returns to boxing following three wins in 2021, including back-to-back wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Rahman will enter the ring with Paul as a 12-1 professional boxer, with knockout wins over Nathan Bedwell and Alejandro De la Torre. His lone defeat came against Kenzie Morrison earlier this year after a controversial stoppage in Round 5.

The bad blood and trash talk between the former sparring partners began at a pre-fight press conference on Tuesday in New York. You can watch some of the highlights from the press conference including Paul, Rahman, and Amanda Serrano below.

