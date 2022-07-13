Jake Paul Open To Teaming Up With Brother Logan In WWE

Given the showman that both brothers are, many wonder if Jake Paul would be keen on joining his older brother, Logan, in WWE.

Logan Paul has made somewhat of a home for himself in WWE as of late. After sporadic appearances over the past year, he made his in-ring debut for the company this past April at their WrestleMania 38 event in Dallas, Texas.

Paul teamed up with The Miz to defeat the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Of course, after the match, Paul was attacked by The Miz, setting up a potential showdown between the pair at SummerSlam later this month.

Late last month, it was also announced that Logan signed a contract with WWE, making him a WWE Superstar and solidifying his place with the company for the next year.

Jake Paul Talks Potential WWE Run With Brother

Recently, Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, was interviewed on “Carton & Roberts” over on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM/66AM New York. During the interview, Jake was asked if he’d be interested in teaming up with his brother in WWE.

Jake said he’d consider it one day, however, he can’t take the risk of getting injured right now that he’s in the middle of his boxing career. However, he did admit he finds it hard to believe anyone in WWE would be able to defeat a team comprised of himself and his brother.

“Maybe someday, I just can’t get injured right now going off the top rope…That could be interesting. I think we could become the WWE Champions, I don’t think anyone would beat us.”

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, Jake Paul is focused on his boxing career, which at the moment sees him being undefeated with a record of 5-0.

After beginning his career in 2020 with knockout wins over a fellow YouTuber and an ex-NBA star, Paul has begun fighting against legitimate combat sports athletes, those being Ben Askren, a former mixed martial arts (MMA) world champion, and Tyron Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion of the world. Paul defeated Woodley twice, once via decision, and the second time via a hellacious knockout in their rematch.

Now, Paul is gearing up for the biggest test of his career. He takes on Hasim Rahman Jr., whose father is a former multi-time world heavyweight boxing champion, on August 6 from Madison Square Garden live on pay-per-view (PPV).

What do you think about a potential WWE appearance from Jake Paul? Would you be tuning in? Sound off in the comments!