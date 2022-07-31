Jake Paul’s Mom Rips Rahman After Cancelation: “You’re A P***y”

Jake Paul’s inner circle continues to blame Hasim Rahman Jr. for the recent fight cancelation and even Paul’s mother has gone on the attack.

The highly anticipated boxing fight between Paul and Rahman was canceled this weekend due to Rahman’s alleged weight-cutting issues. Paul has accused Rahman of attempting to renegotiate the pre-fight weigh-in for a higher limit than 205lbs.

This is the second time this year that Paul has had a boxing match canceled. He was slated to face Tommy Fury on Aug. 6th before Fury withdrew due to ongoing travel issues.

Hostility between Paul and Rahman has built up ever since their heated pre-fight press conference earlier this month. That includes Paul’s mom, who recently made her feelings clear about the debacle.

“You’re a pussy [Hasim Rahman Jr.],” Paul’s mom, Pam Stepnick tweeted on Saturday.

Jake Paul Blames Hasim Rahman Jr. For Boxing Match Cancelation

Showtime

In response, Paul touted his mother’s tweet by expressing the amount of frustration building up towards Rahman and his team.

when my mom calls you a pussy that’s when you know it’s bad https://t.co/PqNY5WwJFb — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 31, 2022

“When my mom calls you a pussy that’s when you know it’s bad,” Paul tweeted in response to his mom.

Paul hasn’t fought since last year when he defeated Ben Askren via first-round knockout and followed it up with back-to-back wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. He’s been linked to potential boxing matches with the likes of UFC star Nate Diaz and former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

Rahman’s last fight came against Kenzie Morrison in April, suffering his first professional loss via fifth-round knockout. He has fought at heavyweight for the majority of his career and this would’ve been his first time competing at 205lbs or less.

It’s unlikely that Paul and Rahman will look to re-book the fight after this recent incident, and Paul’s mother seems to feel that it’s in her son’s best interest to move on.

What is your reaction to Jake Paul’s mom trash-talking Hasim Rahman Jr.?