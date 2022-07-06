EXCLUSIVE | Jalin Turner Considered Quitting Before Current Win Streak

UFC lightweight Jalin Turner was on the verge of leaving MMA altogether before his current five-fight win streak in the Octagon.

Turner earned a 45-second submission of Brad Riddell in the featured prelim bout of UFC 276. The victory gave Turner a spot in the latest lightweight rankings at No. 14.

Turner also earned a $50,000 post-fight ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus check for the quick finish. He intends to use the money to help save up for a house for himself and his family.

While Turner is beginning to enjoy the fruits of his labor, it wasn’t always easy for the talented lightweight out of San Bernardino, CA. After a contract-clinching win on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2018, he would go on to lose two of his first three fights in the UFC against the likes of Vicente Luque and Matt Frevola.

A loss in MMA doesn’t feel like a football or basketball game. It’s personal. And Turner had to work through feeling down on himself to evaluate what he wanted in his combat sports career.

Jalin Turner Is One Of The Top Lightweight Prospects In The UFC

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Turner explained the journey that led him to his current success in the cage.

“When I fought Frevola and lost at my weight class, and just came off of a big knockout finish of Potter, I was like ‘fuck that’… like this wasn’t how it’s supposed to go,” Turner said. “I already took one L I don’t need anymore. It just lit a fire under my ass and made me realize this game is short-lived, it’s cutthroat. You gotta love everything about it, you gotta hate everything about it. I got on my shit. I got my mind right, got better coaches around me. I figured out what I needed to do to excel.

“That was probably one of the hardest times of my life. I wanted to fight so bad, I wanted to train so bad… and it got me to the point where I was like, ‘Do I want to do this anymore?’ because I couldn’t do it. It was a love-hate relationship. It was a lot.”

Turner isn’t the only fighter to admit coming from hard times when it comes to competition. Nick Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and others have expressed a previous love-hate relationship with fighting in MMA.

As Turner awaits his next opponent in the lightweight division, he seems present and invested in his journey as one of the top up-and-coming 155lb fighters in the UFC.

What are your thoughts on our interview with Jalin Turner?