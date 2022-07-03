MMA Twitter Reacts To Jalin Turner Submitting Brad Riddell

Jalin Turner made the most of the spotlight for his featured prelim bout at UFC 276 and made short work of Brad Riddell.

The 27-year-old looked massive compared to Riddell in the cage, and he only needed 45 seconds to lock up a guillotine and force a tap from “Quake”. This was the fastest finish of Turner’s current 5-fight finishing streak.

With Riddell listed as the UFC’s #14-ranked lightweight heading into this bout, the win will likely allow Turner to crack the UFC’s Top 15 for the first time in his career.

MMA World Reacts To Jalin Turner’s Big Win

The MMA world was impressed by how quickly “The Tarantula” closed things out in the final bout before the start of UFC 276’s main card.

Jalin Turner just snagged Brad Riddell’s ranking and did it easily.



What a performance.#UFC276 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 3, 2022

Unbelievable!



Jalin Turner cracks Brad Riddell and as Riddell shot in for a takedown, Turner scored a mounted guillotine early into the first.



MONSTER win. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 3, 2022

I repeat Jalin Turner at 155 is a contender ! 💯 #UFC276 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022

Jalin Turner is FOR REAL! Wow 🔥🔥 #UFC276 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 3, 2022

45 seconds. Yeesh. Five straight wins, five straight finishes. Jalin Turner is gonna be messing around at the top of this division for a long, long time yall. #UFC276 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 3, 2022

I wasn't fully convinced that Jalin Turner was the truth and now I absolutely am.



27 years old and can do it all. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 3, 2022

Jalin Turner just DESTROYED Brad Riddell. First-round submission and made it look easy. #UFC276 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 3, 2022

Turner entered the UFC in 2018 after earning a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series. He went 1-2 in his first 3 UFC bouts before starting his current win streak with a win over Joshua Culibao in 2020.

