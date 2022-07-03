MMA Twitter Reacts To Jalin Turner Submitting Brad Riddell

Jalin Turner made the most of the spotlight for his featured prelim bout at UFC 276 and made short work of Brad Riddell.
The 27-year-old looked massive compared to Riddell in the cage, and he only needed 45 seconds to lock up a guillotine and force a tap from “Quake”. This was the fastest finish of Turner’s current 5-fight finishing streak.
With Riddell listed as the UFC’s #14-ranked lightweight heading into this bout, the win will likely allow Turner to crack the UFC’s Top 15 for the first time in his career.
MMA World Reacts To Jalin Turner’s Big Win
The MMA world was impressed by how quickly “The Tarantula” closed things out in the final bout before the start of UFC 276’s main card.
Turner entered the UFC in 2018 after earning a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series. He went 1-2 in his first 3 UFC bouts before starting his current win streak with a win over Joshua Culibao in 2020.
