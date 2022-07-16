MMA Twitter Reacts To Jingliang’s TKO Win Against Salikhov

Li Jingliang picked up one of the most impressive wins of UFC Long Island when he stopped Muslim Salikhov in the second round of their welterweight bout.

“The Leech” entered UFC Long Island looking to rebound from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 267 last year.

After a first round that likely went to Salikhov, Jingliang started to gain momentum until he hurt the Russian late in the second round. The 34-year-old stayed patient and stalked Salikhov, eventually landing a body jab and follow-up combination that dropped “King of King Fu” before Jingliang landed a few hard elbows to end the fight.

LI KNEW HE HAD THE FINISH 🤯 #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/BZjcH2INen — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022



“The Leech” knocked out Salikhov for the first time in his MMA career, and MMA Twitter reacted to the finish accordingly.

Beautiful finish by Li the Leech #UFCLongIsland — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 16, 2022

Li Jingliang becomes the first fighter to knockout Muslim Salikhov in MMA. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 16, 2022

Wow Li Jingliang with a hellacious right hand that put Muslim Salikhov face first on the canvas. #UFCLongIsland — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 16, 2022

WOW… Li Jingliang comes back and scores a 2nd-round KO over Muslim Salikhov. Another crazy finish on this card. Wow. #UFCLongIsland — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 16, 2022

Li Jingliang finishes Muslim Salikhov with a huge right hand to claim a massive bounceback victory. "The Leech" is back in the win column, and he's done it in fine style. #UFCLongIsland — Simon Head (@simonhead) July 16, 2022

Li Jingliang with a HUGE right. Wow! Down goes Salikhov. #UFCLongIsland — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) July 16, 2022

Jingliang earned his eighth knockout victory in the UFC, which ties him with Vicente Luque and Thiago Alves for second all-time in the UFC’s welterweight division.

MMA News has all of the results and highlights from UFC Long Island.