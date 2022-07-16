MMA Twitter Reacts To Jingliang’s TKO Win Against Salikhov

Li Jingliang picked up one of the most impressive wins of UFC Long Island when he stopped Muslim Salikhov in the second round of their welterweight bout.
“The Leech” entered UFC Long Island looking to rebound from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 267 last year.
After a first round that likely went to Salikhov, Jingliang started to gain momentum until he hurt the Russian late in the second round. The 34-year-old stayed patient and stalked Salikhov, eventually landing a body jab and follow-up combination that dropped “King of King Fu” before Jingliang landed a few hard elbows to end the fight.
“The Leech” knocked out Salikhov for the first time in his MMA career, and MMA Twitter reacted to the finish accordingly.
Jingliang earned his eighth knockout victory in the UFC, which ties him with Vicente Luque and Thiago Alves for second all-time in the UFC’s welterweight division.
