Jiří Procházka On Adesanya’s Fighting Style: “It’s The Opposite Of Me”

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka has kept his eye on middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

Procházka was recently interviewed by Helen Yee and asked about Adesanya, who rules the 185-pound division just below him. Analyzing Adesanya’s performance against Jared Cannonier, Procházka praised “Stylebender” and his systematic deconstruction of his opponent. He also noted it’s the opposite of his own style, as Procházka likes to come forward and initiate the action.

“Yeah, we have the same manager, management. Man, I have to say, amazing performance. Maybe, I heard the people (booing) in the arena, but, f*ck, man, that was mastery, mastery. I think it’s the opposite of my fighting style, maybe of my last fight. But I still very like it, this full control of the fighting, this — everything. That fight, I liked it a lot.”

Adesanya emerged victorious at UFC 276 by defeating Cannonier, picking up his fifth-consecutive title defense in the process. There was some criticism for his performance, though, with many calling the win “boring” as the champion cruised to a unanimous decision victory. Now, he’ll likely face off against ex-GLORY kickboxing foe Alex Pereira next.

As for Procházka, he just won the UFC light heavyweight title from Glover Teixeira back in June. This fight received quite different reviews from the general public, with some even calling the fight the best light heavyweight bout in UFC history. In the end, Procházka submitted Teixeira with seconds left in the fight after what had been a five round war up until that point.

What do you think? Are Jiří Procházka and Israel Adesanya polar opposites in terms of their fighting styles?