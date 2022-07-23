Archives: Joe Rogan’s Absence From UFC 4 Game Explained (2020)

On this day two years ago, EA Sports provided an explanation for why Joe Rogan did not appear on the UFC 4 video game.

Joe Rogan is an iconic personality in MMA and, in present day, modern pop culture in general. He has the #1 podcast in the world in The Joe Rogan Experience, is a successful stand-up comic, and remains the voice of UFC as he has been for over two full decades.

So with all that being the case two years ago, why was he left out of UFC 4?

2022 has no doubt been a very tumultuous year for Rogan. He has had controversies related to both the COVID-19 pandemic and past racially sensitive language. Yet, as Dana White and many others declared, he has stood firm and “uncancelable.”

Yet, the popular media personality was “canceled” from being included in the UFC 4 video game. The archived article provides an explanation from then-company creative director Brian Hayes as to why.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Two Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JULY 23, 2020, 2:51 PM]

Headline: Joe Rogan’s Absence From EA Sports UFC 4 Explained

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

To anyone who has been following Joe Rogan’s take on doing voiceovers for video games, his absence from EA Sports UFC 4 doesn’t come as a surprise.

Rogan is the top color commentator in the UFC. When it comes to UFC video games, Rogan has appeared in all three UFC Undisputed games and the first three EA Sports UFC titles. When EA Sports UFC 4 drops on Aug. 14, PS4 and Xbox One gamers will not hear Rogan’s voice. Instead, he has been replaced by Daniel Cormier who joins Jon Anik.

Reason For Joe Rogan’s EA Sports UFC 4 Absence

Creative director of EA Sports UFC 4, Brian Hayes, gave a reason for Rogan not being featured in the upcoming title during an interview with GameSpot.

“He hasn’t been shy about saying this on his own podcast; like, he hates doing it,” Hayes said. “If you’re not a person that [can] mentally get into that space, then I can see how it could be a very, you know, challenging, potentially mind-numbing experience for a certain type of individual.”

Rogan’s absence from EA Sports UFC 4 can be looked at as a double-edged sword. On one hand, not hearing the top color commentator of the UFC may be a negative to some although not to the point of dismissing the game altogether. On the positive side, gamers will hear fresh lines from Cormier and a more authentic feel during his in-game conversations with Anik rather than going through recycled voice clips for Rogan.

In the past, Rogan has made it clear that he simply won’t do things he doesn’t want to do. An example of this was during the UFC’s deal with FOX. The moment the FOX crew got in his ear about what to say, Rogan decided to only appear for pay-per-view events. It’s the reason why he isn’t on commentary duties for ESPN cards. Rogan has even cut back on the PPV events he does attend, rarely appearing on international cards.