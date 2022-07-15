John Dodson Reveals Tense Conversation Of UFC Release

John Dodson is looking back at the difficult conversation with the UFC that led to his release.

For many years, John Dodson was a staple of the UFC’s flyweight and bantamweight divisions. Although he never won a UFC title, he was always near the top of the two divisions and fought some of the best competition at 125 and 135 pounds.

John Dodson Shares Conversation He Had With UFC Brass

Being such a notable name, it came as a surprise when Dodson was let go of the organization he had been a part of for ten years.

“Before my last fight in the UFC, before I fought Merab, I told them I wanted to fight at flyweight. And they were like, ‘Yeah, we can go ahead and get you your next fight at flyweight after this one,” Dodson explained to MMA Junkie. “And then all of a sudden, it was such a surprise to me (for them to) say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna part ways with you.’”

The release came after his loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 252. The loss was the third for Dodson in his last four fights. He was hoping to make a turnaround by making the move back to flyweight but he never had that chance in the UFC again.

“I was like, ‘You guys told me I’d get to fight at flyweight so I could make a run at that and that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “They were like, ‘Ehh, you’re just not our fit anymore.’ And I was like, ‘Why? Because my 9-2 record at flyweight isn’t good enough for you guys, or…?’ They’re like, ‘Nah…’ And I was like, ‘The only person I lost to was Demetrious Johnson.’”

Dodson has since moved on following his UFC tenure. He had two fights with the promotion XMMA and now has signed a deal with Bare Knuckle FC. Dodson will join a growing list of former UFC fighters to make the move to BKFC. His first bout with the new organization will be at BKFC 28 in August when he faces off against Ryan Benoit.

Do you wish John Dodson was still in the UFC?