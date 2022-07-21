Jon Jones Blasts Blaydes For Picking Miocic Over Him

Jon Jones has hit back at Curtis Blaydes for his recent comments about a potential matchup against Stipe Miocic.

It’s no secret that Jones is planning a jump up to the heavyweight division after dominating the UFC‘s 205-pound division for years. Of course, that divisional jump is taking a bit longer than expected. However, early chatter suggests “Bones'” divisional debut opponent could be ex-heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Current No. 4-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes recently chimed in on the topic. Blaydes offered some insight on the potential matchup recently, suggesting he’d pick Miocic in the fight.

Blaydes cites Jones having no “one-punch knockout power” and Miocic’s experience in five round fights as his reasoning. This didn’t sit kindly with “Bones.”

Jon Jones Hits Back At Blaydes

Jones recently took to Twitter to respond to Blaydes’ comments, calling them “ridiculous.”

“Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous,” Jones said. “That’s real, dude talking about being in the top five since 2018 like that’s a good thing.

“Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work.”

Blaydes himself does have a fight approaching, as he’s set to take on Tom Aspinall at a UFC Fight Night event on July 23 from the O2 Arena in London, England. The bout will serve as the headlining feature of the night.

Since a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis, Blaydes is on a two-fight win streak. To date, Lewis and current champion Francis Ngannou remain the only men to have ever defeated Blaydes in the mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

He takes on Aspinall, who is currently on an eight-fight win streak. The No. 6-ranked heavyweight has finished all but one of those fights in the first round, the exception being in the second.

The winner could very well be looking at a title opportunity in the near future.

