Jon Jones Remains In The Dark About His Return Date

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t appear any closer to having an update on his return to the Octagon.

Since defending the 205-pound gold in a controversial split decision versus Dominick Reyes in February 2020, Jones has remained on the sidelines. While he announced his intentions to bulk for a heavyweight move that year, which undoubtedly takes time, not many would have expected time to be ticking away in 2022 without confirmation of a comeback opponent or event.

It appears that Jones himself sits among those surprised, having recently suggested that he’s “been ready.”

I don’t know but I’m glad Dana came out and said something. I’m ready, I’ve been ready. Waiting on a date https://t.co/sOG2yT0DjJ — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

But while UFC President Dana White appeared confident of a return soon enough at the start of the year, as well as reports linking Jones to a fight against Stipe Miocic for this month, “Bones” took to social media to suggest that the heavyweight GOAT contender won’t be ready until September.

Despite rapidly approaching August, there’s been little talk of that bout moving any closer to becoming official, not to mention the fact that both UFC 279 in September and UFC 280 in October have headliners set.

If fans were looking to Jones for answers, they’ve been left disappointed.

Jones: “I Have No Clue”

On Twitter, one fans asked Jones why he’s yet to have his return fight announced, questioning whether it’s down to Miocic’s side or the promotion’s desire to hear more clarification on champion Francis Ngannou‘s status, with “The Predator” having undergone knee surgery earlier this year.

In response, Jones simply noted that he’s not the one to ask. But while he’s still in the dark over the UFC’s plans, the 35-year-old remained firm in terms of where he sits in the heavyweight title picture.

“Bro I have no clue, I just keep hearing we are waiting to see what’s going on between Stipe and Francis,” Jones wrote. “Despite was shown on social media, I get after it every day and know where I stand in line to the championships. #speedpass”

While the UFC may still be assessing the options, Jones has made his stance clear, claiming to favor an Octagon date with Miocic over a colossal collision with Ngannou, who he branded as a “one-dimensional fighter.”

Given the champ’s injury layoff, as well as his seemingly ongoing contractual dispute with the UFC and desire to test the waters of boxing, many expect that Jones’ debut will come in the form of an interim-title bout versus Miocic.

Should that be the case, it stands to reason that fans will be receiving news sooner rather than later, especially with a pair of crucial heavyweight fights set to go down in London this weekend and Paris in September.

Who would you rather see Jon Jones debut at heavyweight against, Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou?