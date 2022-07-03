Jon Jones Roasts Israel Adesanya For His Callout Of Pereira

Jon Jones was impressed by Alex Pereira’s performance at UFC 276, but he was less impressed by Israel Adesanya’s efforts to set up a fight with the Brazilian.

Following Pereira’s impressive finish of Sean Strickland on the main card of UFC 276, the former light heavyweight champion complimented the win on Twitter.

Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

“Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight”

Jon Jones Bewildered By Israel Adesanya’s Callout Of Pereira

In a far less decisive win, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya successfully defended his title against Jared Cannonier in the night’s main event. A lot of the talk heading into UFC 276 included the possibility of a future matchup between Adesanya and Pereira, and “The Last Stylebender” called the Brazilian out immediately following his victory.

Adesanya’s callout prompted Jones to once again take to Twitter, but he was far less complimentary than in his previous comments about Pereira.

Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head. 😆😩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

“Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head.”

The history between Adesanya and Pereira has been a major talking point since “Poatan” arrived in the UFC in 2021. The Brazilian holds two wins over Adesanya from their time competing as kickboxers in GLORY. Despite his minimal MMA experience, Pereira’s arrival in the UFC immediately ignited talks of an MMA rematch between the two strikers.

While both middleweights picked up wins and seemingly set up a fight down the road, Jon Jones has been inactive since defending the light heavyweight belt against Dominick Reyes in February 2020. He’s continually teased a return to action as a heavyweight, but as of yet no fight has been booked.

What do you think of Jones’ comments on Adesanya calling out Pereira?