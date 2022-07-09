Ngannou Gives Jones A Lesson In Champion Etiquette In Clap-Back

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has responded after Jon Jones mocked his defense of Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 headliner last weekend. He used his post-fight Octagon interview to call out Alex Pereira, which prompted Jones to mock him on social media.

Jones and Adesanya have a complicated history, with the two sides going back-and-forth on social media amidst talks of a potential super fight happening in the future. As Jones gets ready for his heavyweight debut, talks of a fight with Adesanya have been sidelined for now.

But following Adesanya’s win, Ngannou hit back at Jones for his criticism of Adesanya and his callout of Pereira.

Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times. Well done CHAMP 🏆 @stylebender



Some people talk and some act. 🇳🇬🇨🇲🌍#3kings — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 3, 2022

“Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times,” Ngannou tweeted on Sunday. “Well done CHAMP. Some people talk and some act.”

After seeing Ngannou’s tweet, Jones hit back at both Ngannou and Adesanya.

look at Francis over there defending Elsa, how cute. I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won’t match what I’ve done in that octagon. #Facts — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 6, 2022

“Look at Francis over there defending Elsa, how cute,” Jones tweeted. “I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won’t match what I’ve done in that octagon.”

Jones went on to dismiss Ngannou and Adesanya’s recent accomplishments and warned the two UFC stars.

I’m really not impressed with you or your boy, I’ve seen you quit multiple times. And your boy almost got flat lined the last time he faced Alex. Both of you guys win your next fights, then I’ll be impressed. Until then, keep the name out of your mouth, there’s levels. — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 6, 2022

“I’m really not impressed with you or your boy, I’ve seen you quit multiple times,” Jones continued. “And your boy almost got flat lined the last time he faced Alex. Both of you guys win your next fights, then I’ll be impressed. Until then, keep the name out of your mouth, there’s levels.”

Ngannou Encourages Jones Not To Be A Hater

Friday night, Ngannou took the time to respond to Jones with a champion’s tenor behind his message.

You're definitely a hell of a Champiom but you need to act like one. Its ok to be respectful for others achievements bro, it doesn't take anything out of your success. Sit tight, you’ll get your turn.



Sincerely, The KING 🤴 #Facts #3kings https://t.co/TdL6vBtQdD — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 8, 2022

“You’re definitely a hell of a Champiom but you need to act like one. Its ok to be respectful for others achievements bro, it doesn’t take anything out of your success. Sit tight, you’ll get your turn. Sincerely, The KING,” Ngannou wrote.

Jones and Ngannou had been linked to a fight last year but couldn’t come to terms on a deal. Jones is planning on a return to the Octagon by the end of the year, potentially against Stipe Miocic.

Jones hasn’t fought in the UFC since his final light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He has been preparing for a move to heavyweight for more than two years since that fight.

As Jones gets ready for his highly-anticipated Octagon return, tensions between him, Ngannou, and Adesanya continue to boil.

