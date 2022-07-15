Jon Jones Theorizes Why Some Don’t Consider Him The GOAT

Jon Jones has shared his theory why some individuals do not consider him the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

If there is a classic debate going down regarding who is the greatest mixed martial artist ever, you can be sure Jon Jones’ name will pop up somewhere in the discussion. Whether it’s to place him at the top of the list, explain why another candidate edges him out, or even argue why he should be excluded completely because of past drug-test failures, it’s nearly unavoidable for Jones to go without a mention.

Jones himself has never been bashful about placing himself atop the GOAT list. And he’s also argued that he has been vindicated for each of his drug-test woes, in reference to independent arbitration stating that he never intentionally cheated or gained an unfair advantage over his opponents.

Jon Jones Cites Jealousy As Core Reason For GOAT Rejection

Regardless of the arguments presented for and by Jones, there remains the sect of the MMA community who continuously disqualify or simply deny him GOAT status. In a Twitter post published Friday morning, Jones gave one reason as to why he believes some of his peers fall into that group.

It’s hard to see someone that you think you’re better than do such great things. Sit on that https://t.co/DCrJpm1xC0 — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 15, 2022

“It’s hard to see someone that you think you’re better than do such great things. Sit on that,” Jones posted in response to a fan who asked why some don’t want him to be the GOAT.

While the post may have indeed been directed at some of his fellow fighters who think they are “better” than him competitively, it just as easily could be in reference to anyone who think they are “better” than him in the general sense.

Jones has had his share of critics over his lengthy career, with the number growing with every malfeasance that has placed his personal life under continuous scrutiny. Nevertheless, as an athlete, Jones’ accomplishments are difficult to ignore.

Jones remains the youngest UFC champion in history, a record that has stood strong for 11 years, and he is easily the most dominant light heavyweight champion of all time with 11 successful title defenses.

Additionally, Jones has never lost a bout via decision, TKO, or submission, with the sole blemish on his record coming against Matt Hamill in 2009 via a hotly debated disqualification.

Jon Jones’ MMA career is not finished yet, however. He is expected to make his debut in the heavyweight division before the end of the year, with his stated preference in opponent being the consensus heavyweight GOAT: Stipe Miocic.

Do YOU believe Jon Jones is the MMA GOAT?